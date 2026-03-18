New Bill Aims To Stop DUI Drivers In This State From Buying Alcohol

Lawmakers across the country employ various methods to combat drunk driving. In January, California expanded its ignition interlock law and imposed a $5,000 fine on drivers caught behind the wheel while under the influence. You can even get a DUI on an electric scooter.

In addition, California is attempting to double down on its robust campaign against drunk driving with the introduction of the Assembly Bill 1605, along with other initiatives intended to increase the consequences of driving under the influence. In January 2026, California assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom introduced AB-1605, a bill that includes provisions to stop drivers with DUI convictions from buying alcohol, at least temporarily. The ban on buying alcohol would apply as a condition of probation. The bill proposes a ban of at least one year and could stay in place for the entire probationary period if the offense meets certain criteria.

First, the offense must be a violation of certain sections of the California Penal Code. These are S191.5, which involves vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, S23103, which covers the willful disregard for public safety while driving, and S23153, which makes it illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or more by weight. Although some other states have dropped the DUI limit to 0.05%. The offense would also have to include other factors to trigger the AB-1605. The person seeking probation would have had a BAC of over 0.16%, a prior offense, or caused more than $1,000 in damage.