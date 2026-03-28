5 Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Under $30 Actually Worth Buying On Amazon

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There are a lot of reasons why the Nintendo Switch 2 is a special console, from new features like the GameShare function to the innovative dual-purpose Joy-Con mouse controllers. However, it being special doesn't mean it can't be elevated with a few choice accessories. If you know where to look, they don't need to break the bank, either.

Of course, some Switch 2 accessories are more worthwhile than others. For example, the official Nintendo-branded Switch 2 camera will set you back $54.99 at full price, even though you could save yourself some cash by using any other USB-C camera for a fraction of the cost. As a matter of fact, according to CNET, you can even use some USB-A cameras. It's important to make sure that whatever Switch 2 accessories or peripherals you buy are actually worthwhile — especially considering the relatively high cost of the console itself.

The right Switch 2 accessories can change the game even for under $30. If you know what to look out for, you can change up how you store your system and peripherals when you aren't using them, take your handheld on the go, or even extend its lifespan by protecting it properly from any bumps, drops, or scratches. In some cases, select accessories are even officially licensed, meaning they have the Nintendo stamp of approval. Meanwhile, others are completely third-party products with good user ratings.