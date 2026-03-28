5 Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Under $30 Actually Worth Buying On Amazon
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There are a lot of reasons why the Nintendo Switch 2 is a special console, from new features like the GameShare function to the innovative dual-purpose Joy-Con mouse controllers. However, it being special doesn't mean it can't be elevated with a few choice accessories. If you know where to look, they don't need to break the bank, either.
Of course, some Switch 2 accessories are more worthwhile than others. For example, the official Nintendo-branded Switch 2 camera will set you back $54.99 at full price, even though you could save yourself some cash by using any other USB-C camera for a fraction of the cost. As a matter of fact, according to CNET, you can even use some USB-A cameras. It's important to make sure that whatever Switch 2 accessories or peripherals you buy are actually worthwhile — especially considering the relatively high cost of the console itself.
The right Switch 2 accessories can change the game even for under $30. If you know what to look out for, you can change up how you store your system and peripherals when you aren't using them, take your handheld on the go, or even extend its lifespan by protecting it properly from any bumps, drops, or scratches. In some cases, select accessories are even officially licensed, meaning they have the Nintendo stamp of approval. Meanwhile, others are completely third-party products with good user ratings.
Kytok Switch 2 RGB Organizer Station
Console clutter can quickly become an eyesore if you leave it around your TV or gaming setup without putting much thought into how you arrange it. One of the Switch 2's merits is that you can pack it away easily — and take it on the go with you, but if you tend to game from the comfort of your own home, then you still might struggle to know how to make it look good. Kytok's clever organizer station could be just the thing that elevates your Switch 2 storage, with room for tons of peripherals, games, and bright RGB lighting.
Kytok's Switch 2 Organizer provides a home for your Switch 2 Charging Dock, which you can then place the Switch 2 tablet in, alongside space for 18 game cards, 16 game boxes, four Joy-Cons, and two hooks for Pro Controllers, headphones, or any other peripherals you might want to throw on there. The four Joy-Con slots pull double duty as charging ports, meaning you don't need to worry about them dying while you play wirelessly or use their mouse functionality. You can also customize the RGB lighting strips to match any other light-up décor you might have lying around.
At the time of writing, this accessory has a 4.6 average based on almost 5,000 reviews and retails for $28.99 on Amazon. It's widely praised for the amount of space and storage it offers, as well as how quickly the Joy-Cons charge while docked on it. Despite its high overall rating, it's worth bearing in mind that some of these positive reviews are for older models, which were designed for the original Nintendo Switch, rather than the Switch 2 specifically. Both versions are fairly similar, though.
FastSnail Charging Dock for Joy-Con 2 with RGB Lights
Keeping your Joy-Cons powered up all the time can prove tricky if you aren't a big handheld user. That's because your Joy-Cons charge up while attached to the Switch 2, or when attached to a Charging Grip. So, if you usually game in TV Mode using your Joy-Cons, they just might die on you at the worst possible time. Storing your Joy-Cons on a Charging Dock, like this one by FastSnail, means that you can make sure they're always ready to go when you are.
FastSnail's Joy-Con 2 Charging Dock will cost you anywhere from $25.99 to $29.99, and comes in black, white, blue, or red. It's fitted with a customizable RGB lighting strip, which you can either set to one of seven static colors or to one of two different dynamic lighting speeds. In addition to the dock's decorative lighting, there are also a couple of light-up charging indicators going through the middle of the dock that tell you whether your Joy-Cons are fully charged or not by switching from red to green. That feature is generally a hit, according to some reviews on the product listing, although it can be a little bright for some. If you aren't too sure about that feature, you can also turn the lights off altogether.
You have a few options when it comes to powering the charging station. It connects via a USB-C port, which you can plug into a wall socket with a suitable plug adapter, or directly into your Switch 2's dock. Per the product page, it'll take around three hours for your Joy-Cons to reach full charge on the dock, and it includes built-in electrical safeguards like overcharge protection.
Jsaux Switch 2 Charging Grip
If you want to charge your Joy-Cons without being forced to forfeit the big screen in favor of playing in handheld mode, you're going to need to pick up the right accessory. So long as you don't mind transforming your Joy-Cons into a wired affair, then Jsaux's $17.99 Charging Grip gives you the option to game with the peace of mind that you won't run out of power mid-game by allowing you to run a USB-C cable directly to your Switch 2 dock, or any other power outlet that's convenient for you.
The accessory doubles up as a grip, much like the official Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip — but at a lower price. According to some product ratings, the standard, $17.99 version of the Charging Grip isn't the most comfortable to use. But, if you're willing to fork out a few more dollars for the case, then it offers a more comfortable and ergonomic design, meaning you can game for longer without worrying so much about your hands. And, of course, you could use it as a Joy-Con Grip even when it isn't plugged in, if you prefer to keep your controllers closer together without having to rely on a third-party controller.
When using the grip, your Joy-Cons are mostly held in place by magnets. Although that sounds like a good idea, the reviews reveal that their effectiveness is a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, some users reported that the controller held together well, with a strong connection. Others, meanwhile, mentioned that they could be a bit stronger, with one review mentioning that their Joy-Cons have come out of the grip while gaming sometimes.
R.D.S. Industries Game Traveler Deluxe Licensed System Case for Nintendo Switch 2
R.D.S. Industries offers a wide range of officially licensed products and accessories for different video game consoles, including the Xbox One, the original Switch, and now, the Switch 2. For the most part, their products are carrying cases and protective cases for controllers, systems, and game cards. The Game Traveler Deluxe System Case is among their range designed for the Switch 2, offering protection for your Switch 2 system, peripherals, and game cards on the go.
It provides ample storage for just about everything you might want to keep alongside your Switch 2. That includes your console, 12 game cards, two microSD cards, and room for a couple of peripherals in the padded lower divider. There's also room for storing your charger and an HDMI cable, so you're ready to hook your Switch up to a screen whenever the urge strikes. The only real catch with the organizer's design is that the lower tray can only hold either a Joy-Con grip, a Pro Controller, or the Charging Dock — not all three at once. As a consequence, that means you can't expect to bring multiple controllers or sets of Joy-Cons with you for multiplayer gaming.
The user reviews show that the case is broadly speaking a hit, though: at the time of writing, it costs $29.96 and has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 across more than 600 reviews on Amazon. Generally speaking, users seem to be happy with the case's durability and just how much they can store inside it at once. Its big capacity does, of course, come with a downside. Some reviews mention that it's a little on the large side.
Mumba Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Want to future-proof your Switch 2? Considering the high price tag of the successor to the original Switch, that seems sensible. Picking up a shock-absorbing case is a good idea for protecting your console from any bumps, drops, or mishaps, but your options for finding one under $30 are a little limited. Mumba's protective shell case provides lightweight protection for your console without breaking the bank. And, you don't have to pop it off each time you dock your console to play it through the TV, minimizing any chances of accidental damage while you get set up.
A nifty feature offered by this case is the hinged grips that accommodate the Switch 2's Joy-Cons. The foldable hinges mean you can detach or reattach your controllers to the tablet without removing the case. The case also offers coverage for your Joy-Cons while you're playing in handheld mode, so you can keep them protected too. Plus, they're textured, so you don't need to worry about them slipping out of your hands as much as you might have if you were using them without a case at all.
Mumba's dockable Switch 2 cases, which are available in four different colors, are priced at $24.99 and currently have a 4.4-star average rating across more than 350 reviews on Amazon. Just over 70% of those reviews are 5-stars, with a lot of users praising the case's fit, ergonomics, and design. Don't go throwing your Switch 2 around too much, though, as a handful of reviews note that the case can be a little brittle or flimsy in places, sometimes leading to cracks and limited protection from bigger bumps.