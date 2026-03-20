5 Clever 3D Printed Add-Ons For Your Ikea Products

If you're shopping on a budget for furniture, accessories, and everything in between, Ikea is the place to be. You can shop entire closet organization systems, kitchens, and bedroom sets from Ikea, or go in for a cheap lamp, a new set of silverware, a decorative mirror, and other small bits and bobs that make a home.

It's true that Ikea furniture is notorious for having confusing instructions, and there are a few avoidable yet common mistakes most people make when shopping at Ikea. However, if you can navigate the massive maze that is Ikea and properly interpret assembly instructions, the big-box store offers a ton of affordable, high-quality products that can easily last you many years if treated well.

Many popular Ikea furniture pieces function just fine on their own, but thanks to the budding world of 3D printing at home, there are endless ways to improve upon Ikea's furniture. We've rounded up five unique 3D printed designs that add even more practical value to the Ikea products people already know and love.