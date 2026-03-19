5 Of The Safest Compact SUVs Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports

The Hyundai Tucson has become one of the most popular vehicles in the United States, being the thirteenth-best seller of any model in 2025. There's little reason to see why it would not remain as popular this year as well; it's getting stellar feedback, with the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid being probably the best-reviewed crossover hybrid SUV on the market for that year. On top of that, both the 2026 gas-powered and hybrid models rank in the top nine of Consumer Reports' overall ranking of compact SUVs.

An important contributing factor to its great reviews has to do with safety. Both versions of the Tucson check all of the boxes CR requires to get a perfect safety rating. Every trim comes standard with automatic emergency braking for pedestrians and potential forward collisions while going at least 55 mph, as well as both blind spot and rear cross traffic warnings. Along with these features, they have met federal safety requirements as well as Consumer Reports' own standards for safety. Their reliability scores may not measure up to the competition, particularly the hybrid model, but that does not mean they are not safe vehicles.

Notably absent though is the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid. While still receiving a decent safety score from Consumer Reports, it is a step down from the other two iterations. That's because there's no data for the plug-in model going through front or side crash tests from the IIHS. While it performs well everywhere else, these are crucial tests to get the fullest picture of its safety; without that data, it's simply impossible to make a full determination.