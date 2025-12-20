How Reliable Is The Cheapest Luxury SUV You Can Buy Right Now?

A common trait among luxury cars is offering innovative technologies to try and sit at the very top of their respective segments. This is why so many brands showcase new and sometimes unproven technologies on their newest models, which can hurt reliability. Acura's philosophy behind the ADX is different. It has great fundamentals, since it shares the Honda Architecture with the HR-V and the Integra, while using an existing Honda powertrain.

For instance, the ADX is offered exclusively with the 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine from the Integra. How reliable is Honda's 1.5-liter engine? It's not perfect, but owners and experts seem fairly satisfied. The ADX also uses a CVT transmission, present in the HR‑V and other Honda and Acura models. Both offer FWD as standard, optional AWD, the same 104.5-inch wheelbase, and the same rear legroom and cargo space.

These Honda systems have a reputation for reliability, helping the automaker earn top spot in What Car's 2025 reliability study and fourth place in Consumer Reports' 2025 reliability study. Given that four out of five brands listed in Consumer Reports' study and three out of five brands listed in What Car's are Japanese, it's safe to say that reliability and dependability are top priorities for Japanese companies, Acura included.