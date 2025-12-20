How Reliable Is The Cheapest Luxury SUV You Can Buy Right Now?
Value and luxury are concepts that often work against one another. Luxury carmakers focus on delivering an upscale experience, and that often means value simply isn't the priority. Even so, some brands know how to walk this fine line between reasonable pricing and sophistication. Acura, which KBB considers the best-value luxury brand, is one of them. Out of all of the Acura luxury SUVs, the ADX is the cheapest, with FWD models starting at $35,000 (plus $1,350 destination). But has Acura sacrificed reliability to hit such a low price?
According to Consumer Reports, Acura ranks seventh overall in its 2025 brand-wide reliability survey, while its sister brand Honda is ranked fourth. The ADX itself has a middling expected reliability score. It's worth mentioning, however, that the 2025 Acura ADX is still a new car, so long-term reliability data is hard to find. Despite that, given that it shares its platform with the Honda HR-V, which RepairPal and WhatCar consider one of the most reliable subcompact SUVs on the market, the ADX's prospects for reliability look promising.
Acura's shared platform strategy
A common trait among luxury cars is offering innovative technologies to try and sit at the very top of their respective segments. This is why so many brands showcase new and sometimes unproven technologies on their newest models, which can hurt reliability. Acura's philosophy behind the ADX is different. It has great fundamentals, since it shares the Honda Architecture with the HR-V and the Integra, while using an existing Honda powertrain.
For instance, the ADX is offered exclusively with the 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine from the Integra. How reliable is Honda's 1.5-liter engine? It's not perfect, but owners and experts seem fairly satisfied. The ADX also uses a CVT transmission, present in the HR‑V and other Honda and Acura models. Both offer FWD as standard, optional AWD, the same 104.5-inch wheelbase, and the same rear legroom and cargo space.
These Honda systems have a reputation for reliability, helping the automaker earn top spot in What Car's 2025 reliability study and fourth place in Consumer Reports' 2025 reliability study. Given that four out of five brands listed in Consumer Reports' study and three out of five brands listed in What Car's are Japanese, it's safe to say that reliability and dependability are top priorities for Japanese companies, Acura included.
How the Acura ADX compares to other luxury SUVs
The main competitors to the ADX within the luxury compact crossover segment include the BMW X1 ($42,800 plus $1,175 destination), Lexus UX ($36,955 plus $1,295 destination), Audi Q3 ($39,800 plus $1,295 destination), Volvo XC40 ($39,900 plus $1,295 destination), and the Mercedes-Benz GLA ($41,500 plus $1,250 destination). Compared to its rivals, the Acura ADX has been criticized for not being as dynamic as its rivals and for lacking a dedicated hybrid powertrain option.
Another area where it lags is the interior. Even though it was one of the features of the 2025 Acura ADX that we were excited about, the ADX's interior doesn't really compare to something like a Mercedes GLA, as many feel that it's closer to its Honda sibling. On the other hand, the ADX is the cheapest and one of the most spacious luxury crossover SUVs available. The ADX is also the only option here with a CVT transmission; its competitors mostly rely on traditional automatics. Even if one spends the extra $2,000 for AWD, the ADX still costs less than the rest, making it a good value play.