3 Features We're Excited About In The 2025 Acura ADX

At this point in time, the exact powertrain details for the ADX are tucked away in a Manila folder with a "top secret" sticker running across the top, but a couple of hints have made it out. In the ADX's press release, Acura states that the model will come equipped with a turbocharged engine, which immediately eliminates some unfavorable options. The Honda HR-V is fitted with an underwhelming 2.0-liter four-cylinder that can only muster 158 horsepower. It is naturally aspirated, though, so it's safe to assume that it won't hop under the hood of the ADX.

A more realistic option for the ADX is the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in both the Honda Civic Si and Acura Integra. That engine is certainly a step-up, introducing 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque to the ground. In Car and Driver's test of the 2025 Honda Civic which features the 1.5-liter turbo four, they note the engine's lack of turbo lag and zippy character as high points, especially when paired to a six-speed manual.

Given that the powertrain already crosses brand boundaries and is found in the 2025 Acura Integra as well, it would be the predictable choice for the ADX. In the new Integra, the four-banger can be paired with either a six-speed or a continuously variable automatic transmission that some consider uninspired. Considering that none of the models in the modern Acura SUV lineup offer a manual transmission, the ADX will probably only offer a CVT. The ADX will likely be notably heavier than the Integra, but even with the added weight the 1.5-liter turbo engine should provide enough oomph to make the ADX engaging, even if it is only available with a CVT.

