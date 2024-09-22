3 Features We're Excited About In The 2025 Acura ADX
Acura already has compact, standard, and even EV SUV segments covered with the RDX, MDX, and ZDX respectively, leaving only the pint-sized subcompact format unaccounted for. That is set to change shortly, with Acura's newest entry-level SUV slated to hit the scene in early 2025. While Acura has left a lot to the imagination when it comes to the new ADX, there are some strong context clues as to how it will shape up.
Over at Honda, Acura's less-luxurious parent company, the subcompact HR-V SUV got a major glow-up in 2023 and, given Acura's history of borrowing and repurposing Honda chassis, the new ADX will likely glean quite a bit from the recently reworked HR-V. Granted, Acura exists in a luxury class above Honda, so the ADX is expected to receive perks that will make it competitive with models from BMW, Audi, and Lexus which occupy the same space. Acura has already confirmed that the ADX will feature a more substantial turbocharged powertrain than the one found in the Honda HR-V and a more upscale interior is a given. With Acura moving away from standard front-wheel drive in favor of its intelligent SH-AWD system in the RDX compact crossover, the ADX could offer the engaging all-wheel drive system as well.
The ADX will likely receive the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder from the Integra
At this point in time, the exact powertrain details for the ADX are tucked away in a Manila folder with a "top secret" sticker running across the top, but a couple of hints have made it out. In the ADX's press release, Acura states that the model will come equipped with a turbocharged engine, which immediately eliminates some unfavorable options. The Honda HR-V is fitted with an underwhelming 2.0-liter four-cylinder that can only muster 158 horsepower. It is naturally aspirated, though, so it's safe to assume that it won't hop under the hood of the ADX.
A more realistic option for the ADX is the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in both the Honda Civic Si and Acura Integra. That engine is certainly a step-up, introducing 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque to the ground. In Car and Driver's test of the 2025 Honda Civic which features the 1.5-liter turbo four, they note the engine's lack of turbo lag and zippy character as high points, especially when paired to a six-speed manual.
Given that the powertrain already crosses brand boundaries and is found in the 2025 Acura Integra as well, it would be the predictable choice for the ADX. In the new Integra, the four-banger can be paired with either a six-speed or a continuously variable automatic transmission that some consider uninspired. Considering that none of the models in the modern Acura SUV lineup offer a manual transmission, the ADX will probably only offer a CVT. The ADX will likely be notably heavier than the Integra, but even with the added weight the 1.5-liter turbo engine should provide enough oomph to make the ADX engaging, even if it is only available with a CVT.
The ADX will get the Acura interior treatment
With Acura being Honda's luxury brand, it is fair to say that the ADX will receive the Acura interior treatment, with a respectable number of standard features and a polished, premium feel. We recently reviewed the 2024 Acura MDX Type S and gave particularly high marks to its interior fit-and-finish. While it might be a bit optimistic to compare Acura's three-row flagship SUV to its new entry-level subcompact, the DNA is shared. As to be expected being the premium brand, Acura interiors consistently outclass the interiors of similar vehicles offered by Honda, and the ADX will almost certainly continue the trend when pitted against the HR-V.
The Honda HR-V's foundation is Civic through and through, including a similar classy but uninspired interior. Since the ADX will likely be the equivalent of the HR-V but with the Integra as its foundation, there's a good chance that it will feature a similar highbrow interior complete with leatherette touches, an upgraded sound system, and standard heated seats. After all, the ADX needs to be a competitive offering in a segment that is full of luxury-forward options including the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, which feature premium interiors of their own.
There's a good chance it will get optional all-wheel drive
The vast majority of Acura vehicles come with front-wheel drive as standard, including the Integra, MDX, and — prior to 2024 — the RDX. The Honda HR-V is also equipped with front-wheel drive as standard. Putting all of the puzzle pieces together, it only makes sense that the ADX is likely to follow in the front-wheel tire tracks of its relatives in base form. That doesn't mean that the ADX won't receive an all-wheel drive option. In fact, the odds of optional all-wheel drive for the ADX are favorable.
Acura did away with front-wheel drive completely in the RDX compact SUV, as the all-wheel drive trim of the model sold much better. Instead of making a regular all-wheel drive system standard on the RDX, Acura equipped it with its Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, which uses torque vectoring to distribute power between different wheels and provide traction where it is needed. It is especially handy during high-speed cornering, as it can send 70% of the engine's torque to the rear outside wheel, limiting oversteer and maximizing rotation. All of that to say, the SH-AWD system that is now standard on the RDX is both functional and fun and would be a welcomed option for the ADX as well.
While all but one of Acura's SUV offerings are currently offered with SH-AWD, the ADX will be an entry-level vehicle, meaning that it might get a less advanced all-wheel drive option similar to the one used by the HR-V. Regardless, it is exciting to think that front-wheel drive — in all likelihood — won't be the only drivetrain option for the ADX.