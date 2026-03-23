This Airport Was One Of The Most Important Locations In US Navy History

Before LaGuardia and JFK, New York City had Floyd Bennett Field, its first dedicated airport. From the moment it opened in 1931, it served as the location in Brooklyn for modern aviation to get off the ground (literally and figuratively). Eventually, the aforementioned LaGuardia Airport was built in 1939 and became the global hub for travel that it is today. That didn't mean the Floyd Bennett Field no longer served a purpose, however.

Floyd Bennett Field was purchased by the United States Navy in 1941 as World War II kicked into high gear in Europe. Even before the United States formally entered the war after the attacks on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the U.S. Navy was using the space to train ground crews. Later, the Navy flew anti-submarine patrols from Floyd Bennett to protect American and British ships that were crossing the Atlantic. This old airport was also home to aircraft like the PBY Catalina seaplane that were hugely instrumental to the Allied war effort.

The Catalina was essentially a flying gunboat and patrol platform with four total machine guns and the ability to carry upwards of four bombs totaling 4,000 pounds for taking out German U-boats. That kind of firepower flying out of a convenient location like New York City was instrumental to the Allies in the early stages of the war.