What Are Flying Boats, And When Did The US Military Stop Using Them?

The U.S. military has employed a wide variety of aircraft over the years to transport troops, deliver cargo, and engage in combat. Perhaps no aircraft in its historical fleet, however, is more random or peculiar than the one commonly referred to as a flying boat. The name perfectly describes this aircraft: As a cross between a ship and a plane, it had the ability to land on water and refuel at sea. This unique feature allowed it to travel greater distances than planes that required airfields to refuel.

Flying boats like the Curtiss H-12L served in World War I, while the Grumman G-21 Goose and PBY Catalina carried out various missions during World War II. In fact, the longer the military used them, the more versatile these aircraft became. They proved themselves to be much more than just heavy bombers the Allies flew during World War II, and became so popular that military forces in other countries began utilizing them as well. However, the U.S. military's use of flying boats come to a close by the end of WWII because traditional planes were pretty much outpacing flying boats on every measure. Eventually, advancements in technology made them rather obsolete.