What Happened To Pan Am, And Who Owns The Name Now?

Pan Am went out of business in 1991, but the iconic brand has never fully gone away. In June 2025, travelers made a return trip across the Atlantic aboard a specially outfitted, Pan Am-liveried Boeing 757. The trip was a collaboration between travel companies Criterion Travel and Bartelings Associates, who partnered with Pan American World Airways LLC, the company that owns the Pan Am brand. This exclusive and very expensive 'Tracing the Transatlantic' tour recreates a time when flying was glamorous, and Pan American World Airways was the epitome of international adventure. While this was more of a themed experience than a relaunch of Pan Am Airways, it shows that there is still a lot of love for the brand. Tickets cost around $60,000 a head, although the eye-watering price did include hotel stays, food, drink, and — perhaps most excitingly of all — an "exclusive branded swag bag."

Pan Am is no stranger to branded swag. There's clothing, luggage, and even a Barbie doll released in 2009. However, Pan Am may soon be doing more than just licensing deals with other companies. Pan Am is considering a comeback. In June 2025, aviation investment firm AVi8 Air Capital announced they were working with Pan Am "to explore the relaunch of Pan American World Airways as a scheduled commercial airline." Don't start planning your Pan Am flight yet. At the moment, the companies are just looking into the idea and may well conclude that it isn't feasible after all. But there is hope that the iconic airline might fly again and maybe even put its troubled past behind it.