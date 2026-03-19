12 Useful Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Smart Home
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Smart home technology is constantly evolving, and it is easy to feel like achieving true home automation requires an endless budget. Upgrading your living space with convenient voice control, proactive security, and automated energy savings often means shelling out hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars for high-end gear. This can prevent you from even beginning your smart home journey.
The last few years have seen a massive shift in the market, with top-tier features and reliable performance trickling down to far more accessible price points. The idea of a "smart home tax" is long gone, thanks to affordable options. Finding a good smart device with high user ratings, easy setup, and no required subscription fees is easier than you think. A highly functional, safe, and automated smart home setup is now significantly more affordable than it was in the past.
You don't need to meticulously search the market for the best-rated smart home gadgets. This list has a hard and fast rule that no single item costs more than $50, making it easier to experience the benefits of smart home automation without overspending. Some of these devices can prevent thousands of dollars in property damage, and many can integrate with popular ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Kasa smart plugs
If you're looking for a really easy and affordable way to start your smart home journey, or even add to what you already have, the Kasa Smart Plug is something you'll definitely want to consider. These smart plugs are a fantastic gadget for beginners, letting you make your regular appliances smart. For $17.99, you get two UL-certified plugs that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, offer scheduling, and have plenty of features, all without needing another hub.
Since these are smart Wi-Fi plugs that connect directly with Alexa, Echo, Google Home, and IFTTT, you immediately get the convenience of controlling your everyday home electronics hands-free, just using simple voice commands. They're an easy way to upgrade your smart home for well under $20.
One of the best things about the Kasa Smart Plug is its extensive scheduling and automation features. You can easily set up custom timers or countdown schedules so your appliances power up and shut down automatically, matching your daily routine. What's more, the app has a clever Away Mode, which automatically turns connected appliances on and off at different times to make it look like someone is home.
Kasa smart light bulbs
If you're looking to upgrade your smart home without spending a lot, the Kasa Smart Light Bulbs are a fantastic deal, costing $34.99 for four A19, 9W, 800-lumen bulbs. These specific bulbs, the KL125P4 multicolor model, can completely change a room's mood with bright, full-color lighting and a smooth smart home connection. They work only on a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, and you won't need any hub, so it's really easy to get them set up and working in your home.
You can easily change colors, adjust the dimmable brightness exactly how you like it, and control the lighting from anywhere using the free Kasa Smart app on iOS or Android. A great feature of these dimmable bulbs is their "Auto White" capability, which automatically adjusts the bulb's color temperature from warm 2,500K to cool 6,500K white. This means you get lighting that better matches your daily routine.
Beyond just colors and temperatures, the Kasa Smart app lets you set personalized schedules and wake-up routines. You can start your morning with a soft, simulated sunrise glow or have the lights turn off automatically when you head out. What's more, these smart Wi-Fi bulbs connect well with popular voice assistants, since they're fully compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is one of the easiest and most adaptable upgrades for your smart home, and it's priced competitively at just $49.99. It works as a capable central hub, bringing hands-free voice control to your daily life. You can easily manage your smart lighting, climate sensors, and other connected devices using simple voice commands or automated routines.
Using its built-in indoor temperature and motion sensors, you can set up smart routines that automatically turn on your lights when you walk into a room or start a fan if the temperature inside gets warmer than you like. Aside from controlling your smart home, it also provides really clear audio despite its small size, giving it plenty of handy uses.
You can put it in your bedroom, office, or dining area, and the Echo Dot can easily play content from popular services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify. You can also stream directly from your mobile device using Bluetooth. If you have other compatible Echo devices, you can even pair them to fill your whole home with synchronized music.
Aqara water leak sensor
When you want to upgrade your smart home on a budget, one of the most practical and potentially money-saving investments you can make is the Aqara Water Leak Sensor, a device that can help prevent expensive household disasters for just $18.99. Water damage can quietly wreak havoc in your kitchen, bathroom, or basement, but this incredibly compact, wireless Zigbee sensor acts as a watchdog.
The unit has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating along with a rust-proof exterior coating to make sure it can survive the very damp environments it's meant to monitor. Equipped with highly sensitive probes, the device detects water levels as low as 0.5 millimeters.
The moment a leak is detected, the device immediately alerts your phone through app notifications while simultaneously triggering a loud local alarm on the required Aqara Hub to ensure you're instantly aware of the situation. Since it doesn't need wiring or screws for installation, you can place it on any flat surface where leaks are prone to happen. The sensor has cross-platform compatibility, working seamlessly with IFTTT, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home once properly routed through a separately purchased hub.
Govee digital hygrometer indoor thermometer
The Govee Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer is a smart temperature and humidity monitor that connects right to your phone. For $13.99, it gives you amazing value and peace of mind. It features a clear, upgraded 3-inch LCD screen with big, easy-to-read numbers. This screen shows the current climate along with the highest and lowest temperature and humidity records, plus helpful comfort indicators that tell you if your room's air is dry, comfortable, or humid.
It refreshes every two seconds, so you're always seeing the latest changes in your environment. What moves this gadget into the smart home category is its solid Bluetooth connection and the features in its app. Using the Govee Home app gives you remote access with a Bluetooth range of up to 164 feet, letting you check your room's climate without being right next to the sensor.
If you're keeping delicate items or watching sensitive environments, the smart app alerts are useful. You can easily set a custom safe zone, and the device will send immediate Bluetooth alerts to your phone if conditions go outside your chosen range. This makes it a helpful tool for keeping an eye on specific spots in your home, like a baby's nursery, a damp basement, a wine cellar, an incubator, or a backyard greenhouse.
Goveelife mini air purifier
The GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier runs quietly and fits right into your smart home setup. It's designed for small bedrooms and priced at just $49.98, which makes it a premium-looking device that is unexpectedly affordable. What makes it work so well is the dual-channel, 360-degree air intake design, and it has a HEPA filter that gets rid of airborne particles like dust, lingering pet odors, and seasonal pollen.
The purifier can run as quietly as 24 decibels in sleep mode. It creates a calm, relaxing space so you can enjoy fresher air and sleep without interruptions. Aside from just cleaning the air, the GoveeLife Mini connects easily to Amazon Alexa and the Govee Home app, giving you control of the device from your phone or with simple voice commands.
Through the app, you can access many advanced features, like customized daily scheduling, remote fan speed adjustment, and smart filter life monitoring that reminds you when it's time for a replacement. You can even set different fan speeds for specific times of day, so it automatically runs at the right levels throughout the day and night to fit your preferences.
Philips Hue wireless smart light switch button
If you're upgrading your smart home on a budget, the Philips Hue Wireless Smart Light Switch Button is a really useful and flexible addition, costing $32.99. This portable, battery-powered smart button offers easy, wireless control over your Philips Hue lighting, fitting right into your daily routine without any complex electrical wiring. With a simple press, you can instantly turn your lights on and off, or cycle through a selection of preset scenes set up for up to 10 different time slots.
If you want more detailed lighting control, just press and hold to smoothly dim or brighten the room exactly how you like it. A great thing about this device is its default time-based light function, which automatically sets your lights to the best color and brightness depending on the time of day, making sure you have perfect light from morning until night.
The button also lets you start or stop custom automations created in the Hue app, giving you physical control that works really well with voice assistants. The wall mount also doubles as a magnet, so you can put the button on your refrigerator or any other magnetic surface, or just take it off to use as a portable remote from your couch.
Papifeed Wi-Fi automatic cat feeder
Upgrading your smart home isn't only about smart plugs and security cameras; it can also change how you care for your furry companions, and the Papifeed Wi-Fi Automatic Cat Feeder is a great example. For $32.99, this smart pet feeder lets you schedule and manage meals using a smartphone app or Alexa voice commands. Once it's connected to your home's 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, its dedicated app lets you set up a healthy, consistent eating schedule for your pet.
You can see feeding records, share control with other family members, and trigger manual feedings from anywhere in the world. If your hands are full at home, you can ask your Amazon Echo to give a specific number of servings with a quick voice command.
To help with your pet's specific dietary needs and prevent issues like bloating or obesity, it lets you set up to 10 portion-controlled meals a day, with each meal offering between one and six servings. It does more than just smart scheduling, because this device is thoughtfully designed. It has an air-sealed food container to keep food fresh, and it includes safety-lock lids and desiccant bags to preserve the dry kibble while stopping pets from breaking into the storage container.
Tapo 2K indoor pan/tilt security camera
The Tapo 2K Indoor Pan/Tilt Security Camera is priced at $24.99. It has clear 2K high-definition video that captures important detail inside your home, giving you a clear view of what your toddler is holding or what trouble your pet is getting into. Unlike stationary cameras that leave blind spots, this model features a 360-degree horizontal and 114-degree vertical pan-and-tilt range, meaning you can look up, down, and around to monitor an entire room or walkway with no effort.
It's packed with motion detection features that send instant push notifications right to your smartphone whenever it spots a person, general motion, or even a baby crying, giving you a baby-monitor-style feature without needing any extra user fees. To make your smart home even better, it works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you use simple voice commands to pull up a live stream on your Echo Show or a Google Chromecast device with a screen.
This cheap home security camera also has two-way audio that lets you have conversations with family members or pets. Also, it has a built-in siren and light alarm designed to scare off unwanted intruders and keep your home safe. Even after the sun goes down, you'll never miss a thing because of the built-in IR sensor that offers night vision up to 30 feet in total darkness.
Eightree 15A smart plug
The Eightree 15A Smart Plug is a compact, Wi-Fi-enabled adapter that turns regular household appliances into smart, remotely controllable devices. It acts as a bridge between your wall outlet and your device, letting you manage power through a smartphone app or voice commands via platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
The plug is budget-friendly, with a four-pack priced at $24.99. This makes it a good option if you're looking to upgrade multiple rooms while staying well under a $50 budget limit. The setup process is straightforward thanks to its dual Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
It uses Bluetooth to instantly pair with your smartphone before connecting to your home's 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. It works without needing any additional standalone smart hubs. Once connected, the user-friendly application opens up many home automation possibilities, letting you easily set up custom schedules and countdown timers to suit your daily routines.
The plug integrates with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. This means a simple voice command is all you need to control your electronics from across the room. However, avoid using smart plugs with high-power appliances or critical devices like security systems.
Hifree smart table lamp
The Hifree Smart Table Lamp is a versatile lamp with millions of color options and voice control, all for $29.99. It's designed to give you that high-end experience without costing a lot. The lamp also comes with eight preset scene modes that can help with daily activities like reading, watching videos, or relaxing after a long day. You can also program this device to turn on or off automatically at specific times.
You can switch between a practical task light and lively mood lighting using Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Smart Life app. It connects using a standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth. Once paired, you can fine-tune the RGB colors, adjust the brightness from a soft ambient glow to a bright light that can illuminate an entire room, and change the color temperature to match your environment.
The anti-blue light technology and flicker-free lighting protect your eye health, making it a good choice for kids' rooms, nurseries, or as a night light. If you don't have your phone handy, the top touch control lets you adjust your lighting directly on the lamp.
Kasa outdoor smart plug
The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug gives you two outlets that can be controlled independently. It has a long-range Wi-Fi connection that can reach up to 300 feet, so you can manage devices like holiday lights or garden pumps from inside your home. The device connects to a standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network without needing any standalone smart home hub. The Kasa app lets you set schedules based on local sunrise and sunset times, keeping your landscape lighting perfectly in sync with the day.
This smart plug costs $24.99 and gives you exceptional value because you're getting two outlets in a single device. It handles a maximum load of 15 amps or 1,875 watts, which works well for electronics that need more power. It has a sturdy polycarbonate shell and an IP64 weather-resistance rating. However, even with its attached waterproof covers, it's safer to keep the unit sheltered from direct rainfall or water submersion.
Even if you don't have your phone nearby, the plug has a built-in manual switch that lets you toggle power right at the source. It also has a green LED indicator on each side that confirms whether that outlet is currently powered on.
Why we chose these
To get into this list, every product had to be under a $50 price cap and offer genuine smart capabilities to modernize your living space. Each item also had to provide significant tech value, like reliable smartphone app control, voice assistant integration with platforms such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home, or dependable home automation through connections like Zigbee.
Since these items were not personally tested, we leaned on what everyday consumers said about them and their actual experiences to see how they performed over time. Therefore, every product picked for this list had to have at least a 4.0 out of 5 stars user rating, based on at least 1,000 genuine customer reviews on Amazon. This strict number requirement made sure the gadgets recommended had been put through their paces in all sorts of homes by many different users before they ever made it to our final list.
Even still, customer feedback had to be checked to see how well-built these devices are, and how useful they really are in a normal home. We wanted to make sure these devices didn't just seem good on paper, but actually worked dependably when you added them to your busy home network.