12 Useful Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Smart Home

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Smart home technology is constantly evolving, and it is easy to feel like achieving true home automation requires an endless budget. Upgrading your living space with convenient voice control, proactive security, and automated energy savings often means shelling out hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars for high-end gear. This can prevent you from even beginning your smart home journey.

The last few years have seen a massive shift in the market, with top-tier features and reliable performance trickling down to far more accessible price points. The idea of a "smart home tax" is long gone, thanks to affordable options. Finding a good smart device with high user ratings, easy setup, and no required subscription fees is easier than you think. A highly functional, safe, and automated smart home setup is now significantly more affordable than it was in the past.

You don't need to meticulously search the market for the best-rated smart home gadgets. This list has a hard and fast rule that no single item costs more than $50, making it easier to experience the benefits of smart home automation without overspending. Some of these devices can prevent thousands of dollars in property damage, and many can integrate with popular ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.