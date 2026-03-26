Ford Didn't End Up Where You'd Expect In JD Power's New EV Satisfaction Study

Though the market for EVs has fluctuated dramatically in the wake of the U.S. government's decision to end the $7,500 tax credit in 2025 — leading to a $1.6 billion hit for GM — electric vehicles remain a major presence in the market. So much so that it's likely that if you've been in the market for a new car in the past half-decade, you may have at least casually considered purchasing an EV for yourself. If that's the case, you may even have sought advice on the best EVs on the market from any available sources, including consumer reporting outlets like JD Power.

JD Power has long conducted in-depth market studies concerning the overall quality of everything from appliances and electronics to gas-powered automobiles and EVs. The outlet has released the results of its 2026 EV customer satisfaction study, and some may be surprised to see Ford sitting in the top spot in the mass-market category. What's more unexpected might be the Ford EV that actually claimed the crown: the Mustang Mach-E.

The Mach-E claimed top spot with a total of 760 points out of 1,000. According to JD Power, those points were tallied from 10 satisfaction-related categories. These were stated battery range, actual battery range, charging station availability, ownership cost, ease of home charging, interior and exterior styling, safety and technology features, service experience, reliability, and overall driving enjoyment.