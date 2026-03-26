Ford Didn't End Up Where You'd Expect In JD Power's New EV Satisfaction Study
Though the market for EVs has fluctuated dramatically in the wake of the U.S. government's decision to end the $7,500 tax credit in 2025 — leading to a $1.6 billion hit for GM — electric vehicles remain a major presence in the market. So much so that it's likely that if you've been in the market for a new car in the past half-decade, you may have at least casually considered purchasing an EV for yourself. If that's the case, you may even have sought advice on the best EVs on the market from any available sources, including consumer reporting outlets like JD Power.
JD Power has long conducted in-depth market studies concerning the overall quality of everything from appliances and electronics to gas-powered automobiles and EVs. The outlet has released the results of its 2026 EV customer satisfaction study, and some may be surprised to see Ford sitting in the top spot in the mass-market category. What's more unexpected might be the Ford EV that actually claimed the crown: the Mustang Mach-E.
The Mach-E claimed top spot with a total of 760 points out of 1,000. According to JD Power, those points were tallied from 10 satisfaction-related categories. These were stated battery range, actual battery range, charging station availability, ownership cost, ease of home charging, interior and exterior styling, safety and technology features, service experience, reliability, and overall driving enjoyment.
Other EVs rated highly in the JD Power study
JD Power's study claims that the majority of EV drivers are satisfied with their vehicles, with some 96% of those polled stating that they would consider buying or leasing another EV in the future. As for the Ford Mach-E, we at SlashGear were impressed with the vehicle after our own test drive of the 2024 model, so it's not entirely shocking that it has been a hit with consumers.
It is, however, worth noting that potential Mach-E owners might be slightly less pleased with Ford, as the automaker is charging almost $500 extra for a previously standard Mach-E feature starting with the 2026 model year. As for which other vehicles earned high marks during JD Power's EV satisfaction study, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 took second in the mass market sector with a score of 748 points. Kia's EV9 SUV slotted into third place on the JD Power list, with customer responses giving it a total of 745 points.
In the premium EV market, it will likely surprise few that Tesla had a good showing in the JD Power study, claiming the top two spots on the satisfaction list. Tesla's Model 3 took top honors in that category with an impressive 804 points, with the Model Y coming in a close second with a score of 797 points. Third place in the premium category went to the BMW i4, which scored 795 of the 1,000 available points. So, if you are in the market for an EV, these vehicles may be a good place to start your search.