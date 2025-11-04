GM Takes A $1.6B Hit After Fed Reverses On EVs

For a few years, it looked like the American automotive industry would slowly move away from internal combustion engines, and focus instead on electric vehicles. In August of 2024, American manufacturer General Motors told EV Magazine they were planning for a future comprised entirely of electric cars. That included an investment of $35 billion to phase out gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. More recently, Ford announced a $5 billion plan to create a lineup of affordable electric vehicles.

However, the tide may be turning back toward internal combustion engines and away from batteries. In July of 2025, the government made the decision to eliminate the federal EV tax credits that had been around since 2008. The announcement came just two months before the legislation was to take effect, and in that time, there was a massive jump in EV sales. Unfortunately, that jump in sales is starting to feel gravity as the tax credits are no longer available.

General Motors saw a response in its third-quarter sales report, stating the automotive manufacturer saw a loss of $1.6 billion. GM claimed that $1.2 billion of the losses came from "adjustments to [GM's] EV capacity."