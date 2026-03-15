Your Legally Registered 'Motorcycle' Might Not Count Under Proposed US Law
Here come the literal fun police. A newly proposed House Resolution, H.R. 3385, would no longer classify three-wheeled autocycles (not to be confused with trikes, like the Harley-Davidson Freewheeler) as motorcycles in the United States — or a car. This would leave autocycle owners in a challenging position when it comes to vehicle registration. It could even make them entirely illegal.
H.R. 3385 was introduced by Representative Derrick Van Orden earlier in 2026 in an attempt at narrowing down the definition of the term "motorcycle." If the bill passes, it would exclude three-wheel vehicles from this category since it states that motorcycles must be steered with handlebars, not a steering wheel. The bill defines a motorcycle as a vehicle with a seat or saddle, with no more than three wheels, and steered by a handlebar. This definition would go into effect within 120 days of the bill's approval.
However, these autocycles are already not allowed to be registered as cars since they are short one wheel, according to the federal definition of a "car." This would leave owners of popular autocycles like the Polaris Slingshot and Vanderhall Venice in a pretty tough predicament, so advocates are fighting back.
Motorcycle community fights back against H.R. 3385
The Motorcycle Industry Council has formally opposed H.R. 3385, writing a letter addressed to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee. Without a separate category for autocycles, this new bill would remove this special vehicle type from registering as a motorcycle and as a car. At that point, it would be illegal to register them — and maybe sell them.
In the January 2026 letter, the Council explained why placing autocycles in a "classification limbo" would be harmful. First, H.R. 3385 would cause conflict between the federal law regarding motorcycles and some state laws. The Motorcycle Industry Council claimed this would "throw state laws into chaos" since many states rely on the federal definition of a motorcycle to set their own laws.
Second, the bill would eliminate the entire autocycle market, causing many manufacturers in the United States to go out of business. Plant closures would also lead to layoffs, cut skilled jobs from the market, and damage dealership revenue. Wrote the Council: "We respectfully urge you to protect American innovation and jobs that support the manufacturing sector and oppose H.R. 3385. We believe that regulatory clarity should support market growth, not act as a 'death knell' to a thriving sector of the powersports industry."