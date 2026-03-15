Your Legally Registered 'Motorcycle' Might Not Count Under Proposed US Law

Here come the literal fun police. A newly proposed House Resolution, H.R. 3385, would no longer classify three-wheeled autocycles (not to be confused with trikes, like the Harley-Davidson Freewheeler) as motorcycles in the United States — or a car. This would leave autocycle owners in a challenging position when it comes to vehicle registration. It could even make them entirely illegal.

H.R. 3385 was introduced by Representative Derrick Van Orden earlier in 2026 in an attempt at narrowing down the definition of the term "motorcycle." If the bill passes, it would exclude three-wheel vehicles from this category since it states that motorcycles must be steered with handlebars, not a steering wheel. The bill defines a motorcycle as a vehicle with a seat or saddle, with no more than three wheels, and steered by a handlebar. This definition would go into effect within 120 days of the bill's approval.

However, these autocycles are already not allowed to be registered as cars since they are short one wheel, according to the federal definition of a "car." This would leave owners of popular autocycles like the Polaris Slingshot and Vanderhall Venice in a pretty tough predicament, so advocates are fighting back.