3 Countertop Dishwashers With The Best Reviews
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Sometimes it feels like everything is bigger in America — we are, after all, the fourth-largest country in the world in terms of area and go big or go home may as well be our unofficial motto. Our food portions, our cars, and even our homes are often much bigger than what is found elsewhere in the world, especially Europe. Yet not every American lives in a sprawling home with an eat-in kitchen. Millions across the country occupy smaller spaces like apartments, cottages, studio spaces, and lofts, and there are more people renting now than at any point since 1965. Many Americans don't have space for a built-in dishwasher or simply aren't allowed to install one because they don't own their home.
If you're living in a dishwasher-less home and are tired of dishpan hands, you may want to consider investing in a countertop dishwasher. These portable appliances join the ranks of gadgets made for small spaces and are intended to sit on your kitchen counter. Most models attach to your kitchen faucet via a hose, and though they hold less than your standard dishwasher, it's a great way to give your scrub brush a break. Prices vary, starting at around the $200 mark through $500 or $600, depending on the size and features. Here are three highly recommended models that deserve a spot on your shortlist.
Danby countertop dishwasher
If you're not lacking in countertop space, this countertop dishwasher by Danby is included on several lists detailing your best choices, including Good Housekeeping. It's taller than some options (so be sure pull out your trusty tape measure before you invest) but it has room for six place settings and includes a basket for your silverware. The interior is stainless steel, and it has more wash cycles than some standard dishwashers, with eight in total including an Eco option and a Baby Bottle cycle. The normal cycle uses just over three gallons of water, and users attach the dishwasher to the kitchen faucet with a hose and the included faucet adapter.
Good Housekeeping likes that this washer has physical buttons with indicator lights that offer immediate feedback when you're scheduling a wash. It has a delay start option in two-, four-, six-, or eight-hour increments and a countdown display while it's running. Reviews found that it washed well and is very quiet compared to other models, but it's heavy at 44 pounds, so it may not be a good option if you'll need to move it frequently. This Danby model currently retails for about $400 on Amazon.
Comfee countertop dishwasher
If space is at a premium and the budget is tight, this little dishwasher by Comfee is also consistently named as a top choice. It's small, so you may want to keep looking if there are more than one or two people in your family and you don't want to run it constantly, but it holds up to four large dinner plates on an adjustable rack. Its size makes it the perfect option for small apartments or add it to your list of RV must-haves. Perhaps the most useful feature on this little dishwasher is its 1.5-gallon water tank — simply plug it in and don't worry about connecting it to your sink. If you'd rather not mess with a tank every time you run it, it comes with a quick connect water hose.
The Comfee washer has five wash settings, including a rapid wash and a fruit wash for cleaning your snack. The door automatically pops open when the wash is complete to help your dishes dry more quickly. Serious Eats found that this dishwasher leaves "dishes sparklingly clean and bone-dry." Decor and home website The Spruce noted that though a bit heavy and bulky, the Comfee washed well and is easy to drain and clean. This dishwasher is currently available for about $325 on Amazon.
Hava compact countertop dishwasher
Good Housekeeping named the Hava R01 dishwasher (on sale at Amazon for about $289) as its top choice for sanitizing. That makes this appliance is a great option if you have a new addition to your family and you're trying to keep the baby-specific tech to a minimum. This small machine can be connected to your faucet, but it also has a water tank, so you can put it just about anywhere. It holds four place settings and has a tray for your cutlery. The wash settings include a Heavy/Baby Care setting, along with a fruit mode and an included fruit basket to clean your produce.
The Baby Care mode washes at a high temperature to sanitize your dishes or baby bottles. This dishwasher also has a drying mode and provides 72 hours of automatic ventilation to help prevent odor build-up. The Spruce named the Hava dishwasher as its best overall pick, citing its wash performance and clear instructions. Reviewers found that this option is a bit noisier than competitors and some experienced difficulty attaching the hose to the sink faucet.