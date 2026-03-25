3 Countertop Dishwashers With The Best Reviews

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Sometimes it feels like everything is bigger in America — we are, after all, the fourth-largest country in the world in terms of area and go big or go home may as well be our unofficial motto. Our food portions, our cars, and even our homes are often much bigger than what is found elsewhere in the world, especially Europe. Yet not every American lives in a sprawling home with an eat-in kitchen. Millions across the country occupy smaller spaces like apartments, cottages, studio spaces, and lofts, and there are more people renting now than at any point since 1965. Many Americans don't have space for a built-in dishwasher or simply aren't allowed to install one because they don't own their home.

If you're living in a dishwasher-less home and are tired of dishpan hands, you may want to consider investing in a countertop dishwasher. These portable appliances join the ranks of gadgets made for small spaces and are intended to sit on your kitchen counter. Most models attach to your kitchen faucet via a hose, and though they hold less than your standard dishwasher, it's a great way to give your scrub brush a break. Prices vary, starting at around the $200 mark through $500 or $600, depending on the size and features. Here are three highly recommended models that deserve a spot on your shortlist.