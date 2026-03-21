This Key Airport Runway Safety Feature Can Stop A Plane In Seconds

From runway collisions to engine explosions to door plugs blowing out in mid-air, the seemingly ever-increasing number of aircraft accidents in recent years has probably made you think twice about boarding a commercial airline. However, based on all available evidence, the old adage is still true: it's safer to fly the friendly skies than it is to climb into your car and go to work every day. Still, knowing which passenger jets have the worst safety record isn't a bad idea.

According to USAFacts, during the 20-year span between 2003 and 2023, only 675 serious injuries aboard domestic airlines (about 32 per year) were documented. Before shouting that's too many, ponder this: more than 47 million passenger vehicle occupants were hurt on highways in the U.S. during that same period, which breaks down to 2.2 million per year. In 2023 alone, commercial airplanes in the U.S. flew more than 773 billion miles, yet only 33 passengers were injured. For the mathletes out there, this shakes out to just 0.004 injuries for every 100 million miles flown. By comparison, vehicle occupant injuries in 2023 occurred at a far greater clip — 42.2 per 100 million miles driven.

One of the many safety measures the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates to help keep air passengers safe specifically concerns airport runway safety. Unless you're an aviation geek, you've probably never heard of the Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS). This key safety feature can literally stop an aircraft after it's touched down in mere seconds, which might seem hard to fathom given the speeds at which these big commercial airplanes are going when they land (between 130 and 160 mph), but it's true.