Here's How A Commercial Jet's Suspension Works

To understand how a commercial jet's suspension works, it helps to first imagine a jet without suspension. The first aircraft landing gear systems were indeed that way. Engineers essentially welded the wheels directly onto the plane's frame – a design called a rigid strut. This meant any bumpy landing transferred a massive shock straight into the airframe, which is not ideal when you're trying to keep a long metal tube in one piece. Commercial jets are also incredibly heavy, with a plane like the Airbus A380 boasting a mind-boggling maximum takeoff weight of 1.254 million pounds.

To handle these insane forces, nearly all modern jets rely on a sophisticated piece of engineering called an oleo-pneumatic shock strut, or "oleo strut" for short. It's the most widely used type of shock absorber in aircraft these days. An oleo strut consists of two telescoping cylinders with sealed ends. The top cylinder connects to the aircraft, while the bottom cylinder, known as the piston, is attached to the wheels and slides inside the upper cylinder. The system is pneumatic and hydraulic, meaning it uses both gas and oil to absorb shock. The bottom chamber is filled with hydraulic fluid, while the upper chamber contains a compressed gas, typically nitrogen.

When the jet touches down, the piston moves upward, forcing the hydraulic fluid through a small hole (or orifice) into the gas-filled chamber. The compressed gas acts like a spring and takes the initial hit. But everything after that is handled by the fluid moving through that tiny hole. As it moves through the hole, all that kinetic energy from the landing is converted into thermal energy, which effectively dissipates the impact. This hydraulic damping also prevents the aircraft from bouncing off the runway.