How Heavy Is The Airbus A380 And How Much Cargo Can It Carry?

On October 25, 2007, the Boeing 747's 37-year reign as the world's largest passenger plane came to an end when the first commercial flight of the Airbus A380 took off. Close to two decades later, the A380 continues to hold on to that title. Given that there are no current plans to develop a bigger passenger aircraft, it is likely that the A380's record will remain unchallenged for the foreseeable future. The Airbus A380 is a truly gargantuan machine, and currently holds several records.

As of 2025, the only actively flying aircraft that exceeds the A380 in size and maximum take-off weight is the Stratolaunch Roc. Ukraine's Antonov AN-225 "Mriya" was the only other plane that exceeded the A380 in size, weight, and maximum takeoff weight. Unfortunately, the only AN-225 was destroyed during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. As for the Stratolaunch Roc, while it is technically a bigger plane, it cannot be directly compared to the A380 thanks to the sheer differences in design and purpose.

As the world's largest passenger aircraft, the numbers associated with the A380 are truly mindboggling. It is 238.5 feet long (72.73 meters), has a wingspan of 260 feet (79.80 meters), and stands at 79 feet (24.10 meters) tall. The aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) of 569,000 kg (569 tons) or 1.254 million pounds, easily making it the heaviest passenger aircraft ever.