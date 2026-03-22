US Navy Faces Looming Problems As Ohio-Class Nuclear Subs Are Set To Retire

The US Naval fleet is the strongest in the world, with some of the most capable and iconic ships on the water along with some of the world's most advanced nuclear subs operating strategically around the globe. But some of the Ohio-class submarines in the American fleet are now nearing the end of their service.

The Ohio-class includes four guided missile subs, formally designated SSGNs. These SSGNs include the USS Georgia, USS Ohio, USS Michigan, and USS Florida, the last of which was at sea for a historic 727 days. The four submarines were actually converted from ballistic missile boats in the early 2000s. They were redesigned to carry large numbers of conventional weapons, including up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles on each sub. This gave the Navy an enormous amount of strike power.

The problem is that, as of this writing, none of the four SSGNs are set to be replaced. Even if the Navy decided to make such a move, it could be nearly twenty years before replacement submarines would be ready for service. The Navy is securing Virginia-Class Block V attack submarines to help fill the void, but these craft don't carry nearly the number of weapons that SSGNs carry, so it will take more subs to make up the difference.