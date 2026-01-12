This US Navy Submarine Was At Sea For A Historic 727 Days

In August 2022, the USS Florida, a nuclear guided-missile submarine, deployed for one of the longest submarine patrols in U.S. Navy history. It returned to its homeport in July 2024, amounting to a 727-day deployment. If you know anything about submarines, then you know that nuclear submarines can stay out at sea for a considerable time, so it shouldn't be too surprising that this was possible. However, it is a rare event. The true show of accomplishment here was that USS Florida conducted missions within the 5th, 6th, and 7th fleet areas of operation, traversing multiple oceans, including the Pacific.

As Capt. Peter French, blue crew commanding officer, said (via the Navy), "It's very uncommon for East Coast submarines to deploy to the west coast, but we managed to do an exceptional job completing the mission." For the uninitiated, this doesn't mean the submarine and its crew worked for 727 days straight without any kind of break. It simply means that the submarine didn't return to its home port — Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia — until its planned deployment was concluded.

During this extended deployment, the USS Florida routinely pulled into ports all around the world, including Greece, Guam, Diego Garcia, and the U.K., to replenish supplies and swap out crews. U.S. nuclear subs typically alternate between two crews, blue and gold, with each crew deploying for roughly 77 days at a time. Throughout the 727 days, 60,000 nautical miles the USS Florida traveled, it swapped out crews a total of five times.