Do AutoZone Techs Have To Help You Replace Your Car Battery?
AutoZone has been a prominent fixture in the automotive retail arena since the late 1970s. Over the decades, the chain has continued to operate as a veritable one-stop shop for almost any automobile related consumer need. Almost is a key word there, as there are services that AutoZone stores simply do not provide. For instance, the chain's various outlets are not full service garages, meaning in-store technicians are, generally, not able to perform even some minor repairs on cars, trucks, or SUVs.
Those AutoZone techs can, of course, help you find the tools and accessories required for you to perform certain smaller repair jobs on your own. They may offer other free services to you as well, including the use of diagnostic tools to determine certain engine problems. They'll likely even swap out your old windshield wipers free of charge with in-store purchases. The same is also true for car batteries, as AutoZone claims it will install those items free of charge when purchased through one of their retail outlets.
For the record, the company should also recycle the old battery for free. Even still, we'd wager that a few of you might've found yourself at some point standing in an AutoZone with a shiny new battery and no technician stepping up to help you install it. That's because in some circumstances, those techs are not implicitly compelled to help you out. Here are a few things you might want to know if you want AutoZone to install your new battery.
The ins and outs of AutoZone's free battery installation game
At its core, AutoZone's free battery installation service is pretty cut and dry, with the company's website stating in no uncertain terms, "Once you choose your new battery, they'll install it for free ..." Per certain outlets, some AutoZone stores will do so even if you didn't buy the battery from them. But as with any good thing, there are certain caveats that might leave you high and dry even if you do purchase your new car battery through AutoZone.
First and foremost, even AutoZones website notes that the free battery installation is a standard practice only at "most locations." That clearly implies that some stores — potentially franchised outlets not directly operated by AutoZone's corporate body — may choose not to offer the free battery install service. So, you might be wise to double check that your closest AutoZone store will actually do the work before you pay them a visit.
The make and model of your vehicle may also indirectly factor into the mix, as AutoZone techs may refuse to install batteries deemed particularly difficult to install, or those located in harder to reach locations. That includes vehicles that have their battery in the trunk. Similarly, most stores will not install batteries on commercial vehicles. Apart from those factors, time may also be an issue for your free AutoZone battery install, as technicians simply may not have enough to dedicate to such services during peak store hours.