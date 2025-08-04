Some Cars Have Batteries In The Trunk - Here's Why

There are universal truths in life, among which most of humanity agrees, one of them being that a vehicle's battery should be located under the hood. Unfortunately, some automakers have decided to shatter that reality with models that actually feature the battery on the other end of the car, inside the trunk. Joking aside, there are some solid reasons behind these battery shenanigans and some advantages over the traditional setup.

One reason some car manufacturers have taken the battery out from under the hood has to do with weight. The average vehicle battery tips the scales at between 40 and 60 pounds. Believe it or not, this is enough to influence the stability of a car in terms of how overall weight is distributed. By placing the battery in the same compartment as the engine (which is obviously heavy), the front end won't be balanced with the back end. However, on certain models, engineers can relocate select vehicle components into the trunk, for a much more even balance of weight.

Cars like the BMW E39, which stores its battery on the right side of the trunk behind a panel, have the battery relocated to improve airflow. Excessive heat can wreak havoc on the lifespan of a battery, which is why car batteries may die faster in Florida. It's obviously going to be a much hotter environment under the hood next to a running engine than isolated in the vehicle's trunk.