Does AutoZone Install Batteries For Free?

As far as things that can easily ruin one's day go, a dead battery in your car, truck, or SUV would no doubt rank high on the list of virtually any vehicle owner. After all, the best-case scenario when you hear that "chk, chk, chk" sound that often accompanies a dead battery is a time-consuming encounter with jumper cables. And if your battery is beyond jumping, well, you're in for not only the cost of a pricey new one, but potentially a haul from a tow truck and a trip to your local auto supply store.

While the tow truck ride may be avoidable, it's gonna be pretty hard to avoid replacing the dead battery, and that means you almost certainly won't be able to avoid visiting the auto supply store for the replacement. If, however, your local auto shop is an AutoZone, you can expect to get a little more love from its technicians than at other retail operations.

No, those techs aren't likely to cut you a better deal on the new battery. That will still cost you a pretty penny if you opt to purchase one bearing the logo of one of the major car battery manufacturers. But once you've selected and paid for the new power pack, AutoZone's techs will indeed install it for you free of charge. That service is just one of several that AutoZone stores offer for free to their customers, with another concerning the fate of the battery they replace.