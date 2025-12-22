Does AutoZone Install Batteries For Free?
As far as things that can easily ruin one's day go, a dead battery in your car, truck, or SUV would no doubt rank high on the list of virtually any vehicle owner. After all, the best-case scenario when you hear that "chk, chk, chk" sound that often accompanies a dead battery is a time-consuming encounter with jumper cables. And if your battery is beyond jumping, well, you're in for not only the cost of a pricey new one, but potentially a haul from a tow truck and a trip to your local auto supply store.
While the tow truck ride may be avoidable, it's gonna be pretty hard to avoid replacing the dead battery, and that means you almost certainly won't be able to avoid visiting the auto supply store for the replacement. If, however, your local auto shop is an AutoZone, you can expect to get a little more love from its technicians than at other retail operations.
No, those techs aren't likely to cut you a better deal on the new battery. That will still cost you a pretty penny if you opt to purchase one bearing the logo of one of the major car battery manufacturers. But once you've selected and paid for the new power pack, AutoZone's techs will indeed install it for you free of charge. That service is just one of several that AutoZone stores offer for free to their customers, with another concerning the fate of the battery they replace.
Autozone will take your dead battery off your hands too
Installing a new battery is, after all, just one part of the process when you turn up with a dead power pack under the hood. With AutoZone offering to install the new battery free of charge for customers, you might be interested to know that the company will also take the old one off your hands for the same price. And that may be a welcome service for folks who don't want to be bothered with disposing of or finding a way to recycle the old battery themselves.
While the power pack's life may be at an end, properly disposing of the old battery is important because they primarily utilize lead and acid in their makeup. As helpful as those compounds can be in helping to extend the life of a car battery, they are, of course, terribly dangerous to both human beings and the environment. Given the fact, it is beyond important that old car batteries are shipped off to recycling centers so that they can be repurposed or disposed of safely.
Yes, AutoZone almost certainly makes a few bucks in its recycling efforts. But the company is willing to cut its customers in the profit with an instant $10 credit towards a new battery purchased through them. You can also get that $10 credit via a gift card even if you don't purchase a new battery through AutoZone, as the company pays out for any old battery you bring into the shop. That credit is, however, limited to 10 batteries per day, per customer.