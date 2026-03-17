5 Of Reddit's Funniest iOS 26 Roasts (And 5 Fixes For The Issues That Sparked Them)

New operating systems are bound to have a few minor bugs, but major issues shouldn't make it to the public rollout. One Redditor experienced one of these major quality-of-life issues with iOS 26 involving the keyboard. According to the post, an iPhone user had already gone two full days before posting with a fully blank keyboard. This iOS 26.3 bug correctly displays the white boxes letters are supposed to be in, but doesn't display the actual letters.

One hilarious comment sarcastically argues that it's not a bug but a feature, saying, "it forces you to stop a moment to think about what you'll type while the keyboard is non-responsive for 3 seconds." Another Reddit user reported experiencing the same odd bug multiple times with the last couple of iOS updates and said that, in their case, a reboot fixed the issue. Unfortunately, this fix didn't work for OP, but other suggestions include trying to downgrade the OS or simply waiting for a patch from Apple.

This isn't the only issue iPhone users are having with the keyboard in iOS 26, either. A frustrated Redditor describes the keyboard as "horrendous" and posts a video as proof, showing the phone incorrectly registering a "V" key input as an "H" key. It doesn't look like OP tried any of the suggestions in the comments, but possible fixes include changing the keyboard to just EN, typing more slowly, and resetting the keyboard dictionary.