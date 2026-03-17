5 Of Reddit's Funniest iOS 26 Roasts (And 5 Fixes For The Issues That Sparked Them)
Every year, Apple launches a new operating system for iPhones. And every year, there's a mixed bag of criticism and praise for the new mobile OS and its features. With iOS 26, the story is no different. There are certainly iOS 26 features we love, like live translation and the Preview app, but there's also a lot we (and most of the general public) hate quite a bit, like Liquid Glass —at least in its current form.
If you regularly spend any time on the r/ios26 subreddit, you know iPhone users aren't shy about sharing every experience, positive or negative. Sometimes, posts are fairly innocent, involving a mild annoyance at a random bug that another Redditor is able to solve quickly in the comments. Other times, the iOS 26 roasts are top-tier, with titles and descriptions of bugs or glitches that make you actually laugh out loud. Those hilarious iOS 26 roasts on Reddit are what we've rounded up today, and if there's a fix out there for the issue, we'll tell you all we know.
The Mysterious Case of the Missing Keyboard
New operating systems are bound to have a few minor bugs, but major issues shouldn't make it to the public rollout. One Redditor experienced one of these major quality-of-life issues with iOS 26 involving the keyboard. According to the post, an iPhone user had already gone two full days before posting with a fully blank keyboard. This iOS 26.3 bug correctly displays the white boxes letters are supposed to be in, but doesn't display the actual letters.
One hilarious comment sarcastically argues that it's not a bug but a feature, saying, "it forces you to stop a moment to think about what you'll type while the keyboard is non-responsive for 3 seconds." Another Reddit user reported experiencing the same odd bug multiple times with the last couple of iOS updates and said that, in their case, a reboot fixed the issue. Unfortunately, this fix didn't work for OP, but other suggestions include trying to downgrade the OS or simply waiting for a patch from Apple.
This isn't the only issue iPhone users are having with the keyboard in iOS 26, either. A frustrated Redditor describes the keyboard as "horrendous" and posts a video as proof, showing the phone incorrectly registering a "V" key input as an "H" key. It doesn't look like OP tried any of the suggestions in the comments, but possible fixes include changing the keyboard to just EN, typing more slowly, and resetting the keyboard dictionary.
iOS 26 likes playing with app locations
One of the most common problems we've seen with iOS 26 is that the home screen has trouble settling apps and widgets properly in place. Those who have recently updated to iOS 26 are reporting strangely buggy home screens in droves. This Redditor, in a 16-second video, demonstrates apps and app folders moving locations multiple times, and sometimes getting stuck behind the weather widget before settling where they're supposed to be. As a classic, 'it's a feature, not a bug' joke, one comment calls them "self arranging icon[s]."
Another Reddit user running iOS 26.3.1 is able to replicate this glitch, showing misplaced apps and the weather widget glitching behind and on top of other apps for a few seconds after unlocking the phone. In the comments on both of these posts, some say that the glitch only happens when you continuously and quickly force going home, but the more popular argument is that the bug shouldn't be happening in the first place.
Plus, one Reddit user shared a photo of most apps completely disappearing from the home screen, describing how this glitch has "happened a handful of times since my install from 26.0 to 26.3.1." For this issue specifically, OP says that sometimes a full restart fixes it, while other times quick app launches do the trick.
Adding an app to a folder is like a mini game
In a 22-second screen record, a Redditor shows the grueling process of trying to add an airline app to a folder labeled Travel. Spoiler: The app never makes it to a folder. OP joked that they "Tried sneaking up on the folder" with no success. A hilarious comment reads, "[I] treat it as a mini game," and honestly, that's what you have to do to stay sane with all these iOS 26 bugs.
A few comments report having the same issue with the latest OS update, but many say it's been an issue since well before iOS 26, with one comment stating, "I swear it's been a problem since at least iOS 12." The most solid workaround suggested in the comments is to hold down the app you're trying to move with one finger and use a finger from your other hand to "tap into the folder then drop it." Other recommendations include simply approaching the folder from the top or approaching it slowly, though some comments suggest the issue gets worse the slower you go.
A ton of (understandable) hate for Liquid Glass
There are some great features in iOS 26, but most people don't consider Liquid Glass one of them. In a post titled "Why it melt," a Reddit user shares what their iPhone looked like when trying to shut it down, roasting the UI for "[deciding] to be extra liquidy." Under a comment questioning whether the bug was real, OP shared another screenshot and humorously dubbed the feature "Giquid Lass" rather than Liquid Glass. Other users in comments are just as witty as OP, with many referring to it as melted glass, lava glass, or liquid *ss.
Other Redditors are experiencing inconsistencies with Liquid Glass, with elements appearing unreadable or too blurry for some users and okay for others. One user even goes so far as to ask whether Apple's new Liquid Glass UI ignores basic accessibility principles and argues that there should be some kind of system-level option to disable the feature.
Liquid Glass is such a hated aspect of iOS 26 that when one Reddit user shared a photo showing their control center sans Liquid Glass and asked if it was a bug, the comment section was flooded with iPhone users hoping it was a feature. Unfortunately, Apple hasn't announced any plans to get rid of Liquid Glass or allow users the option to disable it. For now, there's only an iOS 26 setting you can change to lessen its effects. Open Settings, tap "Display and Text Size," and toggle "Reduce Transparency."
Insanely laggy everything among iOS 26 users
There's a plethora of Reddit posts complaining about the general lag present in iOS 26. One Redditor says the "scroll lag is so painful," and comments on this post second that and also report that, in addition to lag, their iPhones are insanely hot with a battery that "drains like mad."
This isn't a new issue for iOS 26 either. Around the time iOS 26 launched (September 2025), one Reddit post detailed issues with seemingly "endless lag," dropped frames, and jumpy animations with the notification center, home screen, and lock screen. Unfortunately, there's still no fix for this today. Apple has released multiple iterations of iOS 26 since it launched, but many iPhone users still struggle with lag.
A recent video posted by this Redditor demonstrates how bad the lag is when opening the keyboard on their new iPhone 17 Pro Max. One helpful comment suggests turning off Reduced Transparency as a potential fix; though OP didn't reply to this comment, many other Redditors said they tried it successfully. That said, another Reddit user shared a video showing the UI and camera app glitching and lagging badly, and there are no recommendations to fix this issue at the moment.