5 Cat-Themed Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed (Made For Humans, Not Cats)
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Fancy a feline-themed lifestyle? If you love cats (or things that look like them), you're in good company. People have been obsessed with cats ever since the early days of internet culture filled their screens with cat memes saying things like "I can has cheezburger," (and for decades and centuries before that). As such, these days there's no shortage cat-themed things you can buy and enjoy.
Forget about cheesy, novelty stuff with no real purpose. Right now we're focusing on genuinely useful (and weird) gadgets that just happen to be shaped like or include images of tiny cats. They double as decor and make you smile as you work. They make everyday items better, somehow, turning basic things like charging stations and headphones into conversation starters. They're fun to look at, and even more fun to use. Whether you're a full-blown cat person or just appreciate things that are cute and unique, you'll love the extra flair that these themed electronics offer. Boring gadgets are out. These five cat-themed gadgets are in — and they're pretty affordable, too.
Cat ear headphones
At no point in time does anyone ever "need" headphones that look like cat ears. But since they exist, it's perfectly acceptable to want them, buy them, and wear them with pride. These cat ear headphones transform the classic headband, over-the-ear style headphones into a whole vibe. Unlike this style 20-plus years ago, these are cordless and Bluetooth ready. There's a built-in mic, which makes them useful for Zoom calls or gaming. There's also a layer of padding in every place that padding could possibly be placed. The ears and outer parts of the Bluetooth headphones double as lights, which you can customize with different effects.
Yes, they look like a novelty item. But their look doesn't distract from their function. These headphones have earned an average 4.1 star rating on Amazon across more than 1,200 user reviews. Take your pick from four different colors: blue, black, pink, or white, each with a different secondary color for the trim. They're available on Amazon for $129.
Cat Solar Outdoor Lantern
Solar outdoor lights truly do come in all shapes and sizes, and that also includes cat-shaped. If you like the idea of decorating your whole patio or desk with cats but don't want to clutter your space with cat-themed bric-a-brac, this solar outdoor lantern offers the perfect solution. It adds instant personality to a space, with a soft candle-like glow that splays figures of cats in 360 degrees. In other words, cats are everywhere — without being everywhere.
This solar lantern runs on sunlight instead of batteries or electricity, so you can use it pretty much anywhere at any time. Leave it outside and it will automatically turn on at dusk, bathing your outdoor space in a sea of felines. Beyond looks, it's also practical. There's always a need for good lighting, and this one helps to create a calming, welcoming atmosphere that feels stylish and a little playful. The antique-style finish gives it a sophisticated look, at least as sophisticated as a cat lamp can get. You can get it on Amazon for $24.99.
Cat Wireless Mouse
If you spend a lot of time at a computer and also love cats, this cat-shaped mouse might just make your day a little better. Anyone can use a plain, boring, forgettable office mouse. But this one adds personality to your workspace or gaming setup. It looks cool, plus it's functional; you can't lose.
It works just like a regular wireless mouse, but its looks give it an edge. It's lightweight and portable, plus it has a convenient scroll wheel and an anti-slip bottom. It's also cordless, so you can use Bluetooth to pair it with your Windows PC, Mac, laptop, iPad, or similar device. Beyond the specs, this mouse is a real mood booster. Even if you're stuck at work doing the most boring work things, this mouse gives it purpose. It makes your workspace feel less sterile and more personal. Customers have rated it an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon across more than 800 reviews. It's available on Amazon for $18.99.
Tessan Kitty Charging Station
Made to look like a futuristic kitty companion, this charging station brings some personality into a space that's usually littered with charging cords and cables. Instead of a cluttered setup, you get a playful centerpiece that powers your daily devices, with lots of real-world utility.
Practical details like a space-saving vertical design and multiple charging ports go far beyond the novelty factor. The face-like LED screen changes expressions, each of which indicates a different stage in the charging process. That's right — you can read the cat's face to know when your devices are ready to go. Slip-resistant feet on the bottom keep the charging box in place. It also has built-in cable management to tame the wild chaos of cables. This is one power station your roommate or BFF can't accidentally steal and get away with. It's available from the Tessan website for as low as $45.99.
Rechargeable Movable Cat Ears
If you've ever wanted to slightly resemble a cat without breaking out the face paint kit, these rechargeable movable cat ears could be a dream come true. They're exactly what they sound like: a set of cat ears with built-in motion, operated by a rechargeable battery. Made of plastic and covered in artificial fur, these cat ears rotate when you move your head. Wear them like a headband and live out your dreams of being part feline.
These cat ears could be part of a cat costume or part of your everyday ensemble. Amazon buyers have mentioned that the ears respond to head motion, such as turning or tilting your head. Many have also mentioned that they're comfortable enough to wear for an extended length of time, although they can and do slip out of place a little. Overall, many users agree that these cat ears are a good value for the money, especially since similar products sell for more than twice the amount. You can find them on Amazon for $48.90.