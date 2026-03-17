5 Cat-Themed Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed (Made For Humans, Not Cats)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fancy a feline-themed lifestyle? If you love cats (or things that look like them), you're in good company. People have been obsessed with cats ever since the early days of internet culture filled their screens with cat memes saying things like "I can has cheezburger," (and for decades and centuries before that). As such, these days there's no shortage cat-themed things you can buy and enjoy.

Forget about cheesy, novelty stuff with no real purpose. Right now we're focusing on genuinely useful (and weird) gadgets that just happen to be shaped like or include images of tiny cats. They double as decor and make you smile as you work. They make everyday items better, somehow, turning basic things like charging stations and headphones into conversation starters. They're fun to look at, and even more fun to use. Whether you're a full-blown cat person or just appreciate things that are cute and unique, you'll love the extra flair that these themed electronics offer. Boring gadgets are out. These five cat-themed gadgets are in — and they're pretty affordable, too.