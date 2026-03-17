Honda RC51: The V-Twin Motorcycle That Stole Ducati's Superbike Throne

In the late 1990s, Honda decided to go for the throat of Ducati in making a sportbike for the specific purpose of winning World Superbike Championships. In 1999, the RC51 (full name RVT1000R) was launched. It had a 999cc V-twin (a revolutionary move for Honda at the time) that revved to 10,000 rpm, and was, quite importantly, significantly less expensive than a comparable Ducati. For the 2004 model year, the MSRP sat at $11,599 ($20,860 in today's money), while a Ducati 999R retailed for $30,000 ($53,954 in 2026).

Reviews from the time noted that the Honda was a little heavier than the Ducati, but that didn't seem to matter as Honda RC51 riders went home with two World Superbike Championships in 2000 and 2002.

The bike was only made from 2000 to 2006, but the damage was already done. A bike from an everyman's brand brought down Ducati for a few precious races at the turn of the century.