Who Really Owns Maverik Gas Stations?
While Maverik isn't officially the best gas station convenience store, slotting into 7th place overall for 2025 according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), the chain offers fueling stations in 20 states with over 800 stores. Ownership of Maverik gas stations remains with the family that started it under FJ Management, a Utah-based private holding company. Piecing together information from FJ Management's online history and news reports reveals Maverik's lineage.
The first Maverik gas station opened in 1928 with two gas pumps in Afton, Wyoming. The entrepreneur responsible was 20-year-old Reuel Call, using funds earned from renting roller skates. Ultimately, Reuel teamed up with his brother Osborne, a partnership that lasted until Reuel bought Osborne's share of the business in 1965.
Osborne's son, O. Jay Call, having learned the gas station business working for his father and uncle Reuel, opened his first gas station in Ontario Oregon in 1965, with another in Lewiston, Idaho coming later. Seeing success in the business, Jay founded Flying J in 1968, running the chain of truck stops travel plazas until his death in 2008.
Following Jay's death, Flying J landed in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Crystal Call Maggelet, Jay's daughter, was named President and CEO of Flying J in 2009, leading the company out of bankruptcy with full repayment to creditors in 2010. Rebranded as FJ Management, the company, under Maggelet's leadership, acquired Maverik, with Mike Call, Reuel's grandson, at the helm in 2012.
What's special about Maverick gas stations?
Maverik advertises itself as "adventure's first stop." With its mountain-themed tri-peak logo, Adventure Club rewards program, and in-house BonFire menu, the chain is turning its gas stations into massive convenience stores like many of its competitors.
The number of Maverik gas stations expanded rapidly in 2023. That's the year Maverik bought Kum & Go, a rival chain with 400 locations in 13 Midwest and southern states. At the time, the acquisition made Maverik the 12th largest in its class. Prior to that, Maverik gas stations were mostly limited to the American west.
Maverik's Adventure Club is free to join and offers a rewards program and everyday savings on fuel. By joining the Adventure Club and entering your associated phone number at the pump, you'll save 2-cents on every gallon of the fuel of your choice. In addition, you'll earn trail points that can be used for purchases inside Maverik or through the Maverik app. You'll get a point for each gallon of fuel purchased and two points for every dollar spent in store, but a BonFire burrito will set you back 500 trail points, so don't expect instant gratification from points.
Inside most Maverik gas stations, you'll find a BonFire Grill featuring made-to-order selections like tacos, quesadillas, nachos, salads, and pizza. There are also a number of sweet snacks like cookies, donuts, and muffins, breakfast options featuring bowls, burritos, sandwiches, and biscuits, and lunch selections including burgers, corn dogs, and wraps. However, please keep one of the primary rules of gas station etiquette in mind and pull away from the gas pump before going inside to order.