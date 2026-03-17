Who Really Owns Maverik Gas Stations?

While Maverik isn't officially the best gas station convenience store, slotting into 7th place overall for 2025 according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), the chain offers fueling stations in 20 states with over 800 stores. Ownership of Maverik gas stations remains with the family that started it under FJ Management, a Utah-based private holding company. Piecing together information from FJ Management's online history and news reports reveals Maverik's lineage.

The first Maverik gas station opened in 1928 with two gas pumps in Afton, Wyoming. The entrepreneur responsible was 20-year-old Reuel Call, using funds earned from renting roller skates. Ultimately, Reuel teamed up with his brother Osborne, a partnership that lasted until Reuel bought Osborne's share of the business in 1965.

Osborne's son, O. Jay Call, having learned the gas station business working for his father and uncle Reuel, opened his first gas station in Ontario Oregon in 1965, with another in Lewiston, Idaho coming later. Seeing success in the business, Jay founded Flying J in 1968, running the chain of truck stops travel plazas until his death in 2008.

Following Jay's death, Flying J landed in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Crystal Call Maggelet, Jay's daughter, was named President and CEO of Flying J in 2009, leading the company out of bankruptcy with full repayment to creditors in 2010. Rebranded as FJ Management, the company, under Maggelet's leadership, acquired Maverik, with Mike Call, Reuel's grandson, at the helm in 2012.