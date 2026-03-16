America's Abandoned Coal Mines Could Become Massive Underground Batteries

Across the US, hundreds of thousands of abandoned mines sit scattered across the landscape. Many of these are coal mines, relics of an industry that once powered the country. There is, therefore, more than a touch of irony to be found in the fact that these mines could be repurposed to store the energy gathered from renewable sources like wind and solar.

The premise is simple, and follows similar lines to another scheme called UGES, which could also transform old mines into batteries. Both schemes utilize the principle of gravitational potential energy. This scheme uses excess electricity to pump to store energy in the form of the aforementioned potential energy. This addresses one of the technical challenges associated with renewable energy — nature isn't always considerate enough to produce electricity when demand is highest.

While the earlier UGES system proposed lifting sand in and out of mineshafts, new research suggests that abandoned mines could function as pumped storage hydropower (PSH) systems. In this system, the surplus electricity is used to pump water to higher levels within the mine, storing energy until it's needed. When the demand rises, the water is released back down through turbines to generate electricity. Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have developed modeling tools that allow scientists and engineers to evaluate whether existing mines could support the system.