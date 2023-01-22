This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage

Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.

UGES takes two separate and unrelated problems and combines them in a unique way to solve them both. The first problem is that the world is littered with abandoned mineshafts: According to the Bureau of Land Management, there are abandoned mines in every state in the U.S. — totaling as many as half a million — with many of their locations unknown to this day. These locations are seriously dangerous, causing a fatality about every two weeks on average (per Bureau of Land Management).

The second problem UGES addresses is that the transition to sustainable energy generation from solar and wind power is going to require a huge amount of battery capacity. These energy sources are intermittent, meaning they might not be available at the exact time that the power is needed. Most people only need to turn their lights on after the sun sets, right? So, what exactly is UGES, and how can it solve these disparate problems at the same time?