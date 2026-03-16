Are CR2032 And CR2025 Batteries Interchangeable?

As a kid, were you ever amazed by how desktop computers magically "remembered" what time it was, even after completely shutting down and powering on several hours later? It almost felt magical how the computer could calculate how long it had been shut down for and display the correct time immediately after booting to the desktop screen. It would only be years later that we would discover that this magic was enabled by a tiny button-sized battery called the CR2032 cell. These batteries supplied a small amount of current to the motherboard (even with the rest of the computer off), powering components such as the Real Time Clock (RTC), CMOS, NVRAM, and BIOS preferences. In reality, the CR2032 cell never let the RTC shut down; it was "on" the whole time.

What is even more incredible is that despite desktop computers having undergone a massive transformation over the past three decades, the use of the humble CR2032 battery has remained unchanged. Besides desktop computers and older laptops, the CR2032 battery is still used in car key fobs, home weighing scales, garage door remotes, small medical devices, and even Apple AirTags.

While the CR2032 battery is pretty well-known among tech enthusiasts, with even laypersons aware of how it looks, what several people do not know is that another battery of a similar type, the CR2025, exists. You may have come across this battery while shopping for a replacement CR2032s and may have wondered whether it is closely related to the CR2032. As it turns out, these two batteries are, indeed, closely related and in many instances, can be used interchangeably — albeit with some caveats