Here's How To Tell If A CR2032 Battery Is Bad

If you've had to replace the battery in an Apple AirTag, you've seen a CR2032 battery up close. The performance of the 3-volt CR2032 lithium battery is somewhat of a double edged sword for consumers. While no battery lasts forever, the CR2032 provides relatively level usable voltage for the majority of its lifespan before it crashes to unusable levels with little warning.

Your car's key fob may also use a CR2032 battery, and if you're lucky, you may be able to spot a dying key fob battery before it's too late. However, in some cases the fob might not work as well as it used to, or not at all, even though the battery still has life left in it.

Whether you want to check the voltage of that button cell battery you found in your drawer, or the battery in your key fob that suddenly stopped working, there are a couple of easy options. The easiest method to tell if a CR2032 battery is bad is to use a battery tester like the LaCrosse 911-65557-INT, available through Amazon for $15.99. Another option is the slightly more expensive Amazon's Choice Dlyfull universal battery checker priced at $18.99, unless it's on sale. Either unit clearly displays the status of CR2032 batteries, along with a number of other popular battery sizes and types.