Viral Photo Highlights A Silent Enemy Plaguing The US Navy
Rust, or corrosion, is a silent enemy that has been plaguing the United States Navy and its sea-going vessels as long as they've been at sea. In the viral photograph below, you can see evidence of the rust caused by an unrelenting barrage of saltwater spray.
The Navy ship in question is the USS Dewey (DDG 105), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. The photo was captured as it pulled into port at Sembawang, Singapore, on February 18, 2025. With hundreds of shares across various social media platforms, comments surrounding that photograph express concern over the ship's readiness and the Navy's apparent lack of concern for its maintenance. However, similar to how you protect your car from rust, the Navy invests considerable time and effort in combating the silent enemy attacking its ships.
The Navy notes that its ships are designed to endure the harsh climate associated with life on and near the ocean, but preventive maintenance to reduce rust damage is never-ending. Over the years, the Navy's war on rust involved boatswain's mates and other Sailors assigned to the deck department cleaning, sanding, and painting surfaces inside and out of their assigned ships. However, a new plan of attack rolled out in February 2026 will take the battle to the next level.
The US Navy's revised war on rust
A video released by the U.S. Defense News YouTube channel reports on a new plan being instituted by the Navy to fight rust on its warships. The multi-pronged plan aims to improve the outward appearance of Navy ships, reduce maintenance costs, and ensure readiness of the fleet after "years of deferred corrosion work." The Navy's war on rust is nothing new. It's been ongoing since the Navy began using ferrous metals on its wooden ships, way before the first steel-hulled Navy ships entered the fleet in 1886. While the U.S. Navy still uses ships with wooden hulls, the majority of its current warship fleet is made primarily of steel.
The Navy's newly released plan to combat rust on its ships starts with their design. Improved designs, which could be incorporated into the U.S. Navy's newest battleships, allow seawater to fully drain from the ships' surfaces to help reduce standing water that can seep into crevices and cause corrosion. At the same time, employing rust-resistant materials, like composites and stainless steel, for fittings and structures reduces maintenance efforts, which can be refocused elsewhere.
A key part of the new plan is ensuring all existing rust is removed before painting. Sailors performing the task at sea are encouraged not to paint over rust on surfaces. They're also receiving improved tools and cleaners to make the job more effective. When ships are docked at shipyards for maintenance, dedicated teams of contractors employ specialized methods to control corrosion and install new fittings and scuppers with improved water-shedding designs.