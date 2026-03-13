Viral Photo Highlights A Silent Enemy Plaguing The US Navy

Rust, or corrosion, is a silent enemy that has been plaguing the United States Navy and its sea-going vessels as long as they've been at sea. In the viral photograph below, you can see evidence of the rust caused by an unrelenting barrage of saltwater spray.

The Navy ship in question is the USS Dewey (DDG 105), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer. The photo was captured as it pulled into port at Sembawang, Singapore, on February 18, 2025. With hundreds of shares across various social media platforms, comments surrounding that photograph express concern over the ship's readiness and the Navy's apparent lack of concern for its maintenance. However, similar to how you protect your car from rust, the Navy invests considerable time and effort in combating the silent enemy attacking its ships.

The Navy notes that its ships are designed to endure the harsh climate associated with life on and near the ocean, but preventive maintenance to reduce rust damage is never-ending. Over the years, the Navy's war on rust involved boatswain's mates and other Sailors assigned to the deck department cleaning, sanding, and painting surfaces inside and out of their assigned ships. However, a new plan of attack rolled out in February 2026 will take the battle to the next level.