The Clever Reason Why The US Navy Still Uses Ships With Wooden Hulls

Superiority at sea has long been important for peace-keeping nations to maintain global peace, and despite problematic glitches in certain programs, technological advances have, at least from a practical standpoint, helped make keeping the peace a touch less perilous. Despite the clear advantages technology has given groups like the U.S. Navy, even it still employs a few old-school tricks in helping to maintain tactical superiority at sea. And yes, that includes the use of military vessels manufactured with wooden hulls.

In this day and technological age, it's pretty hard to believe that there are still military-grade vessels patrolling the waters of the world that utilize the same material in their make-up as those piloted by vikings. But those ships have indeed been in use since the 1980s. And even as the number of Avenger Class vessels on active duty is dwindling, a few are still in use by the U.S. Navy today. Those wood-hulled ships have long-served a vital and hyper-specific role for the Naval Fleet, operating almost exclusively as minesweeping hunter-killers.

There's a very clever reason the U.S. Navy has employed wood-hulled ships in that particular capacity over the past few decades, as they provide a tactical advantage over those that use steel and other metals. More specifically, the wooden construct allows the vessels to more efficiently avoid mines at sea, as many of those explosives are less likely to be attracted to their wooden components. Here's why that's the case.