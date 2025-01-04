Can Magnets Really Damage Electronics? What You Need To Know
At some point, you've probably heard the stern warning: Never put magnets near your electronics! It's advice so ingrained in tech culture that it feels like a law of physics. But is it true? Was it ever true? Or is this just another outdated tech myth you can safely ignore? The answer is both yes and no, with some nuance.
Like most myths, this one has a kernel of truth — back in the heyday of cathode-ray tube (CRT) televisions and floppy disks, magnetic fields could (and did) wreak havoc on sensitive components of those devices. But technology has evolved, more magnet-resilient materials have replaced vulnerable ones, and the risk of damage from magnets has significantly diminished. However, "diminished" doesn't mean "eliminated." While magnets are far less dangerous to most modern devices than you might think, they're not entirely risk-free in every situation.
To help you understand what risks magnets may pose to your electronics, we'll expand on the origins of the myth, why it made sense at the time, and whether you need to worry about that magnetic clasp on your phone case.
Why older electronics were vulnerable to magnets
Early consumer electronics were especially prone to magnetic interference because of how they were built. Old TVs and computer monitors used cathode-ray tubes (CRTs), and they relied on electron beams guided by magnetic fields to create images. So, a strong magnet nearby could throw those beams off course, leading to warped colors, distorted images, or, if things went really sideways, permanent damage. To counteract this, CRTs were fitted with degaussing coils, which sent out an alternating magnetic field every time the screen turned on. This worked to neutralize any stray magnetization and keep the picture crisp, or at least as crisp as a CRT could manage.
Data storage was just as vulnerable. Floppy disks and early hard drives (HDDs) used magnetic materials to store information, and so they were sitting ducks for strong magnetic fields. Accidentally setting a magnet too close could scramble your files or erase them altogether. Those old Hollywood movies where someone erases a hard drive with a magnet? Totally legit.
With so much at stake, manufacturers plastered warnings everywhere: Keep magnets far, far away from your electronics! It was necessary advice for the time, and it planted the seeds for the magnet paranoia that still lingers today.
How modern electronics have reduced risks
Today's gadgets laugh in the face of magnets, or at least don't get annihilated by them. For starters, modern displays like LCD and LED screens don't use magnetic fields at all, so there's zero chance of magnets ruining any of their components.
Data storage has also evolved. Solid-state drives (SSDs) and flash memory, both of which power most of our laptops, smartphones, and tablets, use electrical charges to store data rather than magnetic materials. That means no magnet is going to accidentally erase your vacation photos or nuke your work files.
Even devices with magnetic components are designed to function safely around everyday magnets. Manufacturers reinforce them with magnetic shielding, using materials like mu-metal to redirect magnetic fields away from sensitive components. Products with built-in magnets, such as smartphone speakers or wireless charging coils, rely on this shielding to avoid interference and ensure everything works smoothly.
Moreover, modern circuit designs are more robust, with components placed strategically to further minimize any magnetic mayhem. These advancements make today's electronics far less vulnerable, even in magnet-heavy environments.
Can magnets damage your phone or laptop?
The short answer: Probably not, unless you're actively trying to stage a science experiment. Everyday magnets, like the ones in fridge decorations, magnetic phone mounts, or tablet covers, are harmless to your devices. These magnets are designed to be just strong enough to do their jobs, and no more.
However, stronger magnets, like the magnets used in industrial machinery or MRI scanners, do pose a threat to your electronics. Even then, damage is pretty unlikely unless the magnet is really close to your device. Why? The inverse-square law, which in this context means magnetic strength diminishes as distance increases. Case in point: Danish YouTuber Brainiac75 tested a 6x2" neodymium magnet (strong enough to lift 100 pounds) on an old laptop with a hard disk drive. The laptop didn't flinch until the magnet was uncomfortably close.
When it comes to smartphones, magnets are even less of a threat. Most smartphones even contain tiny neodymium magnets themselves, to power features like vibration or the bass in your speakers. There are no major magnetic parts powering the display or storage, so your screen and data are perfectly safe. That said, magnets can cause a few temporary hiccups with other features. For example, your phone's compass (powered by a magnetometer) might get thrown off, which could then affect navigation apps like Google Maps or any others that rely on the compass. It's the same reason why magnets in smartphones may interfere with pacemakers or defibrillators. Magnets can also interfere with wireless charging if they disrupt the alignment between your phone and the charger. In most cases, these quirks will disappear the moment you move the magnet away, so they're not likely to cause any lasting damage.
What about credit cards?
Some credit cards can also be affected by magnets. Older credit cards use a magnetic stripe to store data, which consists of tiny iron-based magnetic particles. These particles are arranged in specific patterns that encode the cardholder's information, like the account number and expiration date. If a strong magnet comes close, it can scramble the arrangement of these particles, essentially "erasing" the data.
Again, everyday magnets are not strong enough to wreak that kind of damage. Your credit card won't explode if it brushes past your fridge magnets, but you do have to be cautious around stronger magnets, like those in industrial equipment or even certain phone cases with magnetic clasps. Unfortunately, there's no visible sign of damage if your card is affected; it simply won't swipe when you need it, and that can land you in some really awkward situations.
Modern credit cards store information on metallic EMV chips, which are immune to magnets. But many of them still have a magnetic stripe as a backup, since not all payment terminals can read the chip. The good news is that magnetic stripe cards are gradually being phased out, but they're not gone just yet, so you'll want to stay cautious around strong magnets. Not sure what your card uses? Look for a small metallic chip on the front—that's your EMV chip. The magnetic stripe, if present, is the dark band running along the back of the card.
How to keep your devices safe from magnets
While modern devices are much tougher against magnets than older tech, a little caution can help you avoid a sticky situation (pun very much intended). Strong magnets should be kept at a reasonable distance from your electronics, especially around sensitive areas like wireless charging pads, sensors, or magnetic storage components. Even small magnets in phone mounts or accessories can occasionally cause performance glitches.
If you notice anything unusual — like your GPS acting up, charging issues, or odd screen behavior — simply move the magnet away and restart your device. Most of the time, these quirks are temporary and resolve as soon as the interference is removed.
For added protection, consider using a case with built-in shielding, particularly if you frequently use magnetic mounts or other accessories. We've previously ranked some of the best smartphone case brands if you're in the market for that kind of thing.