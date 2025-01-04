Can Magnets Really Damage Electronics? What You Need To Know

At some point, you've probably heard the stern warning: Never put magnets near your electronics! It's advice so ingrained in tech culture that it feels like a law of physics. But is it true? Was it ever true? Or is this just another outdated tech myth you can safely ignore? The answer is both yes and no, with some nuance.

Like most myths, this one has a kernel of truth — back in the heyday of cathode-ray tube (CRT) televisions and floppy disks, magnetic fields could (and did) wreak havoc on sensitive components of those devices. But technology has evolved, more magnet-resilient materials have replaced vulnerable ones, and the risk of damage from magnets has significantly diminished. However, "diminished" doesn't mean "eliminated." While magnets are far less dangerous to most modern devices than you might think, they're not entirely risk-free in every situation.

To help you understand what risks magnets may pose to your electronics, we'll expand on the origins of the myth, why it made sense at the time, and whether you need to worry about that magnetic clasp on your phone case.

