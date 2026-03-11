How To Stream The 2026 Oscars: All The Ways To Watch Live Online

It's easy to watch pretty much whatever you want these days, considering all the various streaming apps available at the touch of a button. But live events, like sports and political debates, are a bit trickier, and that goes for awards shows like the Oscars, as well. This year's 98th Academy Awards are nearly here, so now's a good time to make sure you've got the right setup to view them in real time.

The Oscars will air on broadcast television as they do every year. However, in the streaming era, watching the ceremony isn't as simple as turning on the TV like it used to be — at least for cord-cutters. Here's how to watch the 2026 Oscars and other important details you'll want to know before Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet.