How To Stream The 2026 Oscars: All The Ways To Watch Live Online
It's easy to watch pretty much whatever you want these days, considering all the various streaming apps available at the touch of a button. But live events, like sports and political debates, are a bit trickier, and that goes for awards shows like the Oscars, as well. This year's 98th Academy Awards are nearly here, so now's a good time to make sure you've got the right setup to view them in real time.
The Oscars will air on broadcast television as they do every year. However, in the streaming era, watching the ceremony isn't as simple as turning on the TV like it used to be — at least for cord-cutters. Here's how to watch the 2026 Oscars and other important details you'll want to know before Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet.
How to stream the 2026 Oscars live online
Since 2025, anyone with Hulu can livestream the Oscars. This includes those with a standalone Hulu plan, as well as Hulu bundles that include Disney+ and HBO Max or Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu is available at multiple price points:
- Hulu (With Ads) bundle: $12.99/month
- Hulu (No Ads) bundle: $19.99/month
- Hulu + Live TV bundle+: $89.99/month
- Hulu Premium + Live TV bundle: $99.99/month
You will also be able to watch the Oscars with YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV/DirecTV Stream, which also provide access to live broadcasts.
- fuboTV: Starting at $73.99/month
- YouTube TV: $82.99/month
One other app that will stream the Academy Awards is the ABC app, but you'll need to log in with a cable or satellite subscription to do so. The same goes for watching the Oscars in-browser through ABC.com.
What channel is the 2026 Oscars on?
You'll be able to watch the show live by tuning in to your local ABC affiliate. It's included in cable and satellite packages, so if you pay for cable or satellite, you'll also be able to easily watch the Oscars. You can even do so on your computer, through ABC.com, or by using the ABC app on your TV or mobile device. However, you'll need to sign in to these services through your TV provider.
What time will the 2026 Oscars start?
Beware the Ides of March — if you don't want to miss the Academy Awards, that is. The 2026 Oscars will be awarded on March 15. The Oscars technically begin at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific / 11 p.m. GMT, though there will be plenty of pre-show programming — including fan-favorite red carpet interviews. The actual ceremony is expected to last around three and a half hours.
Who will be attending the 2026 Oscars?
Oscar nominees — such as Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, and Leonardo DiCaprio — and stars of Best Picture contenders like "Hamnet," "One Battle After Another," and "Sinners," will be in attendance, which is partly why so many people are expected to tune in.
Where will the 2026 Oscars take place?
The Oscars red carpet and awards show are held in the heart of Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre (not to be confused with Dolby Cinema). Dolby Theatre has been the location of many awards events over the years, including the ESPY Awards, AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, and BET Awards.
Will the Oscars stream on Disney+?
Disney+ is owned by The Walt Disney Company — the same megacorporation that owns ABC and Hulu. However, you won't be able to stream the Oscars live on Disney+. If you subscribe to one of the Hulu bundles that includes Disney+, you can livestream the Oscars. But you'll need to open Hulu and watch it on that app — not Disney+.
Can you watch the Oscars with a TV antenna?
You can watch the Oscars on ABC using the over-the-air signal from your local ABC affiliate. Most modern-day smart TVs don't include antennas internally. That means if you want to receive your local ABC station's signal over-the-air to watch the Oscars for free, you'll need to hook up a digital antenna to your TV.
Most smart TVs still include digital tuners and a port to attach an antenna. If you don't already own one, you can buy an antenna and hook it up, and then use your TV tuner to find ABC. The best indoor TV antennas vary in price and quality, so if you think you're in an area or your TV is located in a space that might have trouble receiving radio waves, you'll want to opt for a higher-end digital antenna.
How to watch the 2026 Oscars outside of the U.S.
The Oscars can be watched live in many regions outside of the United States. The Academy Awards will be broadcast on standard TV channels in certain countries, such as ITV1 in the United Kingdom, Crave in Canada, TV2 in Denmark, Seven Network in Australia, or Federalna TV in Bosnia & Herzegovina.
In much of Latin America, the Oscars will air on TNT. While the ceremony won't be broadcast on Disney+ in the United States, it will be in many other regions, including Taiwan, Turkey, Austria, New Zealand, Korea, Thailand, and more. The Oscars will stream on JioHotstar in India.
In other countries, the Oscars will stream on apps that aren't common or available in America. For example, the Oscars will stream on DStv Stream in South Africa, Voyo in Romania, or MBC Shahid in much of the Middle East and North Africa. You can find a complete list of networks and apps showing the 2026 Oscars around the world on the official Academy Awards website.