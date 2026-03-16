This Is One Of The Worst Locations To Change A Tire - And Here's Why

A flat tire is one of those headaches most drivers would prefer to avoid at any cost. It is, nonetheless, the sort of headache that most vehicle owners will almost inevitably be forced to deal with at some point in their life. Given that fact, it is important for any driver to learn which mistakes to avoid when changing a car tire.

Of course, you can't always control the whens and wheres of a tire going flat. Some might even argue that the only thing you can really be sure of is that it will likely happen at the worst possible time, and in the worst possible place. Those same people would likely also note that there is never a good time to be tasked with changing a flat. There are, however, certain locations that are better suited than others for tackling that job.

When it comes to the worst places in which you could be forced to change a car tire, the first spots that come to mind might be on a busy freeway, or on a poorly lit back road at night. However, either of those locations would probably be preferable to getting a flat while you're on any sort of incline. That includes locations with even a moderate slope, such as city streets, parking lots, and even your own driveway. Along with those areas, steeply inclined mountainous roads are particularly bad places to change a tire, and there's a very good reason for that.