Does A MacBook Pro Last Longer Than A MacBook Air?

A ThinkPad screams corporate. A Chromebook probably means you're either a student or you just need something that turns on and opens Chrome. A MacBook, though, typically screams expensive. Even the biggest Apple fan out there wouldn't argue with that unless we're talking about the MacBook Neo, the Cupertino-based giant's first budget-friendly laptop. However, here's something they would also tell you: MacBooks last.

So, while the price does certainly hurt your wallet a bit initially, the math begins to work out in your favor when you're using the same laptop five, six, or even seven years later. Putting aside the newer MacBook, Apple currently sells two main MacBook lines: the Air and the Pro. The former is targeted at everyday users who want something thin, light, easy to carry around, yet powerful enough for work, school, and everything in between. MacBook Pros, on the other hand, are designed for people who push their machines harder, like developers, video editors, and designers.

This might make you wonder: is the biggest difference between the two simply performance? Or does the MacBook Pro actually last longer than the MacBook Air in the long run?