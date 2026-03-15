This Cheap Home Depot Tool Can Make Stubborn Oil Changes Easier
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If you've ever personally changed your car's oil, you'll likely know how quickly a stuck filter can turn the routine task into a serious frustration. There are tools out there to address that problem, but perhaps none is as affordable as this Steelman oil filter wrench, available for around $16 at Home Depot. It uses a three-leg, gear-driven mechanism that tightens as you apply torque. With a grip diameter ranging from 2-⅜ inches to 3-¾ inches in diameter (or 60 to 95 millimeters), the adjustable wrench is compatible with the oil filters for a wide range of passenger vehicles and even some light-duty trucks.
Steelman says the oil filter wrench is built to last, but it carries just a one-year limited warranty (we'll let you be the judge on that one). Nevertheless, its low-profile design comes in handy if you need to unscrew filters in tight engine compartments where other wrenches struggle to reach. As of this writing, Steelman's oil filter wrench is sitting at a 4.9 out of 5 rating from nine customer reviews.
What buyers say about the Steelman oil filter wrench
Customer feedback on Home Depot's site paints a solid picture of the tool's strengths and weaknesses. In the "pros" column, several reviewers say the wrench does a great job breaking loose filters that other oil filter removal methods like a strap-type wrench just couldn't budge. Buyers commented that this three-legged wrench worked, getting the job done where multiple other specialty tools failed. The wrench's self-sizing mechanism was also a favorite, with buyers noting just how tightly it grips once it gets hold of the filter housing.
Alas, even this small pool of reviews has a "cons" column: Users say the tool's not universally compatible with every engine layout and doesn't always fit in more confined spaces (even with its compact build). Some customers also warn against using the tool to tighten new filters; as the wrench is designed to grip more firmly as torque increases, using it for changing out a new oil filter could scratch or potentially warp a fresh filter housing.