This Cheap Home Depot Tool Can Make Stubborn Oil Changes Easier

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If you've ever personally changed your car's oil, you'll likely know how quickly a stuck filter can turn the routine task into a serious frustration. There are tools out there to address that problem, but perhaps none is as affordable as this Steelman oil filter wrench, available for around $16 at Home Depot. It uses a three-leg, gear-driven mechanism that tightens as you apply torque. With a grip diameter ranging from 2-⅜ inches to 3-¾ inches in diameter (or 60 to 95 millimeters), the adjustable wrench is compatible with the oil filters for a wide range of passenger vehicles and even some light-duty trucks.

Steelman says the oil filter wrench is built to last, but it carries just a one-year limited warranty (we'll let you be the judge on that one). Nevertheless, its low-profile design comes in handy if you need to unscrew filters in tight engine compartments where other wrenches struggle to reach. As of this writing, Steelman's oil filter wrench is sitting at a 4.9 out of 5 rating from nine customer reviews.