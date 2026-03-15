This Is The Worst Quality Battery Leaf Blower, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's always good to know which products are worth considering when you're planning to buy a new tool or gadget, but it's even better to know which ones to steer clear of. That's what inspired us to look through Consumer Reports' compilation of the worst products of 2025, and in the leaf blower section, the Black+Decker 40V MAX Cordless Leaf Blower ranked last out of 64 battery handheld blowers tested. Now, that's not particularly surprising, considering Black+Decker already sits on the lower end of our ranking of every major leaf blower brand.

But why is this particular model (LSW40C), priced at $114.84 on Amazon and Home Depot, not a CR favorite? Well, the short answer is power, or rather, the lack of it. CR's lab tests gave the cordless leaf blower the lowest possible score for both sweeping and power, which are arguably the two most important things a leaf blower needs to do well. Sweeping measures how quickly the blower can move a pile of leaves, and power measures the force behind the airflow.

Scoring so low in both categories tells you everything you need to know about what happens when you actually point this thing at your yard. According to CR, the blower is very slow, with little power to move leaves and other debris. It struggles to loosen embedded material like leaf particles from grass, and with only one speed setting, you have no way to adjust for tighter or more delicate areas.