What Is The Most Common Cause Of Garage Fires?

Nothing causes more garage fires in the United States than electrical malfunctions. That's according to data from the U.S. Fire Administration, which reveals that electrical issues make up about 16% of all residential garage fires. Broadly speaking, that could mean anything from faulty wiring and overloaded outlets to damaged electrical cords and malfunctioning equipment. And because garages are typically the place people store their power tools, battery chargers, extension cords, and even their EVs, it's not hard to imagine why this issue is so common. (And, in the case of EVs, so difficult to put out.)

This thorough study of garage fire causes comes from data between 2009 and 2011. During that period, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 6,600 residential fires annually in attached garages alone. Of those thousands of calls, fire departments reported 30 deaths, about 400 injuries, and upwards of $450 million in property damage each year. And even though garage fires only represent about 2% of all residential building fires overall, that 16% is still something to be aware of, especially in light of those statistics on garage fire injuries, damages, and fatalities.

To reduce your risk of a garage fire (especially one caused by a faulty electrical system), you should always store your flammable materials carefully. Also, cut down on the number of devices plugged into outdoor outlets, avoid using extension cords as long-term power sources, keep combustibles away from any appliances, and keep clutter to a minimum.