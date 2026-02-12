4 Of The Worst Places To Install A Smoke Detector

House fires may not be something you put much thought into, beyond buying a few fire extinguishers and hatching an escape plan with your family, and while your risk is relatively low, there were more than 344,000 residential building fires in 2023, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

These incidents resulted in almost 3,000 deaths and more than 10,000 injuries. One of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from a house fire are smoke detectors – the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that they decrease your risk of dying in a home fire by 60%.

Smoke detectors work by detecting particles in the air, either with ionization detectors or photoelectric detection. They can recognize both fast-burning fires and slower blazes that smolder, emitting a sound or even flashing a strobe light to alert you that smoke has been detected.

The NFPA recommends that you install several smoke detectors in your home, up on the ceiling or high on a wall. You may be tempted to remove the battery if your smoke detector gives off false alarms or is frequently triggered when you're cooking, but you should ensure your smoke detectors are in good working order and test them at least once a month.

New technology means fewer false alarms, so upgrade instead of deactivating. Install a smoke detector in every bedroom and on every level of your home, including the basement. But there are also several areas where you shouldn't put a smoke detector, because it won't work properly and may trigger those annoying false alarms.