Do Fire Extinguishers Expire? Here's What You Should Know

When we think of expiry dates, we often think of perishable products like milk, fruit, and vegetables — but other products have them too. Helmets are one good, but unexpected example of this. But what about fire extinguishers? Do they last forever?

Fire incidents don't happen often, so you'll likely go for years without even looking at your extinguisher. That leads to the question of whether they need replacing after a certain time. After all, a fire extinguisher that fails to work when needed the most could be the difference between a small fire and a deadly disaster.

As it turns out, fire extinguishers do come with an expiry date. In the case of non-rechargeable portable fire extinguishers — which are commonly seen in homes and buildings across the U.S. — the expiry date is 12 years from the year of manufacture. This is not an arbitrary number and is based on the guidelines set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

For those in doubt, these are the same off-the-shelf fire extinguishers you can buy from retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, or Amazon. These products usually have a legible year of manufacture mentioned on the body, typically near the bottom, alongside several commonly used symbols.