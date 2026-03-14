What's The Average Lifespan Of A Spark Plug? Here's How Long One Should Last

Spark plugs play a key role in igniting the air-fuel mixture that enables the engine to transition from cranking to running on its own. Considering the relatively lengthy service life of these small car components, you'll probably neglect or forget about them entirely. Before you put off changing your car's spark plugs, you should note that, irrespective of how robust they are, they will eventually give out, and you might have to deal with light misfires, lackluster acceleration, poor gas mileage, and, in the worst case scenario, potential engine damage.

To best avoid these frustrations, you may be wondering just how long new spark plugs should last. The answer isn't that much straightforward as there are different types of spark plugs out there, which, though they are designed to do one job, wear out at different rates. Copper spark plugs, which are best for classic cars built before the 1980s, for instance, have an average lifespan of about 20,000 to 30,000 miles, while their platinum and iridium counterparts can go 60,000 and 100,000 miles, respectively.

It's worth noting that your mileage may quite literally vary. You might need to change your spark plugs sooner, but you might also get away with waiting a little longer, as there are a lot of variables at play.