These 3 Products Are Costco's Automotive Buying Team Picks For March

Many of us shop at Costco, looking for good deals that it can often provide as a wholesale retailer. But there are actually some people who buy for Costco, rather than from it. Well, sort of. Costco employs various buying teams to seek out and evaluate products that would perfectly fit the store's shelves. These buying teams are typically divided by categories — for example, some look for furniture and others select home electronics. There's also a team that seeks out hardware and tools, helping populate shelves with handy power tools you may not realize are available from Costco.

The retailer also employs an automotive buying team. Costco doesn't sell cars directly, but you can get plenty of related accessories from the chain. For March 2026, the Costco automotive buying team has singled out a few products that they consider particularly worth buying. These picks can be found in Costco Connection — the official "magazine" of the retailer, which includes blog posts, interviews, recipes, and more for Costco members.

Of course, much of the content in Costco Connection is meant to drive sales of Costco products, but considering it's the automotive buying team's literal job to find products worth selling, the picks they make may be very useful for car owners and mechanics. Here are three products Costco's automotive buying team has highlighted in the March 2026 issue of Costco Connection. Some are also available online from Costco's website, while others can only be bought in person from a Costco warehouse.