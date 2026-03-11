These 3 Products Are Costco's Automotive Buying Team Picks For March
Many of us shop at Costco, looking for good deals that it can often provide as a wholesale retailer. But there are actually some people who buy for Costco, rather than from it. Well, sort of. Costco employs various buying teams to seek out and evaluate products that would perfectly fit the store's shelves. These buying teams are typically divided by categories — for example, some look for furniture and others select home electronics. There's also a team that seeks out hardware and tools, helping populate shelves with handy power tools you may not realize are available from Costco.
The retailer also employs an automotive buying team. Costco doesn't sell cars directly, but you can get plenty of related accessories from the chain. For March 2026, the Costco automotive buying team has singled out a few products that they consider particularly worth buying. These picks can be found in Costco Connection — the official "magazine" of the retailer, which includes blog posts, interviews, recipes, and more for Costco members.
Of course, much of the content in Costco Connection is meant to drive sales of Costco products, but considering it's the automotive buying team's literal job to find products worth selling, the picks they make may be very useful for car owners and mechanics. Here are three products Costco's automotive buying team has highlighted in the March 2026 issue of Costco Connection. Some are also available online from Costco's website, while others can only be bought in person from a Costco warehouse.
Adam's Polishes Ultimate 12-piece Detailing Kit
Adam's Polishes Ultimate 12-piece Detailing Kit is an all-in-one set designed for cleaning both the interior and exterior of a vehicle. The various accessories come in a 5-gallon bucket that you can use for soapy water when you're ready to get down to work. The tear-away lid can be put back, and the bucket uses heavy-duty plastic so that it can be reused.
Nearly half of the 12-piece set consists of fluids: car shampoo, wheel and tire cleaner, total interior cleaner, tire shine, and detail spray — all in 16-ounce bottles. The other accessories include a block applicator sponge, a rubberized wheel brush, a microfiber wash mitt, and a large drying towel. Finally, the set comes with a strawberry-scented air freshener to really make your car feel (and smell) fresh and clean. All told, the detail kit weighs less than 10 pounds, so you'll be able to carry it out of the store by hand if you want to.
Adam's Polishes has been around for over a quarter-century and has a strong reputation for its premium-grade automotive cleaners. The formulas used for its sprays are designed to provide a deep clean without damaging your car's paint or other components. Similarly, the included mitt and towel — and even the wheel brush — are built to prevent scratches during use. Costco sells Adam's Polishes Ultimate 12-piece Detailing Kit (item 1973500) online for $64.99, though you may be able to find it for less if you purchase it in person at your local Costco warehouse.
Crocodile Cloth Garage Wipes
While they won't help you deep-clean your garage floors, disposable wipes can be indispensable while working, as they can quickly remove oil, grease, adhesives, paint, and other substances from your hands. Plus, they can be used to quickly wipe off your tools and parts you're working on without leaving lint behind. You shouldn't use flushable baby wipes or similar products designed for other uses, though, because they simply won't hold up for the rougher environment of a garage.
That's why Costco's automotive buying team recommends Crocodile Cloth Garage Wipes, which have a stronger design that also allows you to do more intensive scrubbing for particularly stubborn residue. Despite being heavy-duty, they're still safe to use on plastic, vinyl, wood, and leather, in addition to metal and other surfaces you'll commonly encounter in the garage. Perhaps the biggest selling point of Crocodile Cloth Garage Wipes, though, is their extra-large size. Since they measure 15 x 10 inches, you won't need to use several just to clean one tool, for example, and they're big enough to wipe both hands like you would with a hand towel.
Unlike some other wipes, they're also alcohol-free and infused with aloe and vitamin E, so you can use them without drying out your skin. Crocodile also says it uses more liquid in the packaging, which helps keep them wetter for longer. The brand also claims that its packaging is designed to keep them from drying out. The flat packaging eschews the barrel design that often makes it hard to pull one wipe at a time, and each package includes 110 wipes. Costco only sells the Crocodile Cloth Garage Wipes (item 1942899) in-store, but you can get them via its same-day delivery service for about $17.
Kirkland 5W-30 High-Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil
Synthetic oil is often considered higher quality than conventional oil, but it's also usually more expensive. Fortunately for Costco users, the retailer offers a more affordable private-label option just as it does with many other items. Kirkland ranks higher than other house brands like AmazonBasics on our list of the best synthetic oil brands, with users and expert testers finding that it doesn't sacrifice quality for a lower price. So, while Costco's automotive buying team may be naturally biased when it comes to Kirkland, Costco's synthetic motor oil seems worthy of its recommendation.
Kirkland's 5W-30 High-Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil is designed for cars getting long in the tooth — specifically, those with over 75,000 miles logged on the odometer. Costco says it has advanced wear protection that can extend an engine's life and that the synthetic oil will control thermal breakdown and prevent low-speed pre-ignition, which can destroy your motor out of nowhere. Kirkland 5W-30 synthetic oil is available in 5-quart bottles, so one bottle should be enough for an oil change for many drivers, depending on your vehicle. Costco sells a two-pack of 5-quart Kirkland 5W-30 High-Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil (item 997931) for $35.99 online.