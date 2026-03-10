Is March Too Early To De-Winterize Your Car? Here's What Experts Say
Experts agree that in areas that see winter weather, proper winterization is one of the best ways to avoid winter car troubles. It's harder to get them to agree on the exact time to de-winterize your car because of weather deviations across the country and year-to-year. However, with winter's end landing in March, it's a great time to de-winterize for much of North America.
Eric Auto, a used car specialist and new tire advisor in Quebec, Canada, advises its customers that switching from winter tires can occur as early as March 16. However, with unpredictable winter weather often occurring into April, it's best to wait a few weeks to be safe.
Ultimately, expert recommendations for the precise timing of de-winterizing your car depend on your geographic location and your immediate travel plans. For example, residents of many Rocky Mountain towns report March as their snowiest month. Even states not known for significant snow totals can see heavy snow in March. National Weather Service data indicates half of the top-ten snowstorms in Oklahoma from 1951 through 2001 occurred in March.
If you live in one of the warmer regions of the United States, you may not even need to winterize your car. Otherwise, de-winterizing in March, especially before the first day of spring on March 20, 2026, is a gamble across the country's midsection and likely a bad idea in any of the northern-tier states.
Some simple steps to de-winterize your car
The exact list of steps to de-winterize your car will depend on the winterization process you followed months before. If you didn't do anything special, like install snow tires or switch to a higher viscosity engine oil, then your list will include only a few simple maintenance items.
One item on your de-winterization checklist should be washing your car thoroughly. Before winter weather hits, many city streets and interstate highways across the country employ methods to prevent precipitation from freezing on the roadways, as a precaution. These methods may include road salt, which can cause significant damage to your car if you leave it on your vehicle. Removing road salts and winter grime from your car is accomplished by a good undercarriage wash, along with the rest of the exterior. It's also a good idea to vacuum the carpets to remove what your feet tracked in all winter.
Another de-winterization checklist item includes checking the air pressure in your tires. The first days of winter likely had you adding air to your tires to counteract changing tire pressures due to the colder temperatures. Now that the weather is warming, it's a good idea to ensure your tires are not overinflated, a condition that can cause excess tire wear.
Your windshield washer and wiper systems could use some love, too. Spring thaws and rain can create a mess on the windshield if wipers aren't in top shape or the washer fluid reservoir has run empty. Snow and ice can damage your wiper blades, rendering them useless, and even if you didn't use any washer fluid, the reservoir can crack, leaving your windshield dry when you need a quick wash.