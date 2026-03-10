Is March Too Early To De-Winterize Your Car? Here's What Experts Say

Experts agree that in areas that see winter weather, proper winterization is one of the best ways to avoid winter car troubles. It's harder to get them to agree on the exact time to de-winterize your car because of weather deviations across the country and year-to-year. However, with winter's end landing in March, it's a great time to de-winterize for much of North America.

Eric Auto, a used car specialist and new tire advisor in Quebec, Canada, advises its customers that switching from winter tires can occur as early as March 16. However, with unpredictable winter weather often occurring into April, it's best to wait a few weeks to be safe.

Ultimately, expert recommendations for the precise timing of de-winterizing your car depend on your geographic location and your immediate travel plans. For example, residents of many Rocky Mountain towns report March as their snowiest month. Even states not known for significant snow totals can see heavy snow in March. National Weather Service data indicates half of the top-ten snowstorms in Oklahoma from 1951 through 2001 occurred in March.

If you live in one of the warmer regions of the United States, you may not even need to winterize your car. Otherwise, de-winterizing in March, especially before the first day of spring on March 20, 2026, is a gamble across the country's midsection and likely a bad idea in any of the northern-tier states.