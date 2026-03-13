This Is The Best Fire TV Stick To Use With Your Older TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was a time when TVs were built to last, and they often did. In fact, it wasn't unusual for families to keep their main TV for decades before having to buy a new one. In the modern age of cheap TVs, some people prefer to trade up more frequently, but if you're holding on to a low-resolution TV and want to buy an Amazon Fire Stick, you should go with the standard HD version.

The reason for that is because if you use a higher resolution stick, your viewing experience won't be upgraded. A 4K Fire Stick will work, even if your TV doesn't support 4K resolution. As long as you have an open HDMI port and an internet connection, you're all set. You can download apps, watch your favorite shows, and even listen to music. You'll have full access, but you will not have 4K resolution. That's because when you plug a 4K Fire Stick in, it automatically delivers the picture and sound to the resolution your TV supports.

Not only will your resolution remain the same, you'll also be paying more money. The HD Fire TV Stick currently retails for $34.99 on Amazon, while the 4K Select version is $39.99. The 4K Plus and 4K Max regularly retail for $49.99 and $59.99 respectively. So, your best bet is to go with the HD stick, as it will give you the streaming experience you want, and save you some money in the process.