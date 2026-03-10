Lawsuit Claims 'New' Porsche 911 Had Already Been Taken Apart By Technicians

When you spend nearly $282,000 on a new Porsche 911 GT3 — one of the most coveted sports cars the German automaker builds — you'd expect it to actually be new. But Abdul Azizi, a longtime Porsche enthusiast based in Florida, says that wasn't the case for him at all. Now, he's suing both Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Warrington, a dealership in Pennsylvania. Azizi picked up a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with just 34 miles on the odometer. While the exact date of delivery is unclear, staff at the dealership reportedly told him at the time that the car had only ever been used for display and marketing purposes, which basically made it new. But there were warning signs right from the start.

Before buying the car, Azizi asked for the window sticker, and the dealership told him one didn't exist. All he got was a build sheet with the GT3's specifications. Then, literally the day after the GT3 showed up at his home in Florida, he found the actual sticker tucked inside the glove compartment. Printed across it in large red letters were the words "PCNA CAR NOT FOR SALE." That's a designation Porsche uses for vehicles in its internal fleet, usually for training and other corporate purposes.

Now, PCNA cars are typically known to be well-maintained, but this particular GT3 wasn't, and it wasn't long before it began showing electrical faults. Azizi brought it to a Porsche-certified technician, and according to the lawsuit, the tech found clear evidence the car had already been worked on in ways consistent with a vehicle used for hands-on training. A second technician at a different Porsche service centre reportedly noticed that part of the undercarriage had been removed and reassembled incorrectly.