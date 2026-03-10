Lawsuit Claims 'New' Porsche 911 Had Already Been Taken Apart By Technicians
When you spend nearly $282,000 on a new Porsche 911 GT3 — one of the most coveted sports cars the German automaker builds — you'd expect it to actually be new. But Abdul Azizi, a longtime Porsche enthusiast based in Florida, says that wasn't the case for him at all. Now, he's suing both Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Warrington, a dealership in Pennsylvania. Azizi picked up a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with just 34 miles on the odometer. While the exact date of delivery is unclear, staff at the dealership reportedly told him at the time that the car had only ever been used for display and marketing purposes, which basically made it new. But there were warning signs right from the start.
Before buying the car, Azizi asked for the window sticker, and the dealership told him one didn't exist. All he got was a build sheet with the GT3's specifications. Then, literally the day after the GT3 showed up at his home in Florida, he found the actual sticker tucked inside the glove compartment. Printed across it in large red letters were the words "PCNA CAR NOT FOR SALE." That's a designation Porsche uses for vehicles in its internal fleet, usually for training and other corporate purposes.
Now, PCNA cars are typically known to be well-maintained, but this particular GT3 wasn't, and it wasn't long before it began showing electrical faults. Azizi brought it to a Porsche-certified technician, and according to the lawsuit, the tech found clear evidence the car had already been worked on in ways consistent with a vehicle used for hands-on training. A second technician at a different Porsche service centre reportedly noticed that part of the undercarriage had been removed and reassembled incorrectly.
What the complaint actually alleges
So what actually happened to this car before Azizi bought it? According to the complaint, first reported by Automotive News, which was filed in February at Seminole County Circuit Court, Porsche had previously handed the GT3 off to its Technology Apprenticeship Program. Apprentice technicians allegedly used it for hands-on training over the course of a year, repeatedly taking the car apart and putting it back together as part of their coursework. That would explain just about everything Azizi and those technicians found.
Despite multiple repair attempts, nobody could fix the GT3. According to the lawsuit, it has essentially been undriveable for close to a year now, and Azizi says he hasn't been behind the wheel since early 2025. He did manage to win a Lemon Law case that ordered Porsche to repurchase the GT3, but the automaker appealed, arguing that the arbitration award left out finance charges and sales tax. So he's stuck with a car he can't use while the whole legal process plays out.
His attorney, Jacob Abrams, has said the lawsuit seeks damages for fraudulent inducement, misrepresentation, concealment, civil conspiracy, and consumer law violations. Automotive News reports that Porsche's spokesperson declined to comment on this, as did the dealership's general manager. There are actually several reasons you can sue a car dealership for fraud, and concealing a vehicle's history is one of them. All in all, the whole situation is a pretty good reminder to always insist on seeing a window sticker before buying a new car, especially one that costs as much as a house in some parts of the country.