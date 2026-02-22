Federal Judge Says This Is Enough To Sue A Car Dealership For Fraud

As much as we wish it were otherwise, buying a car can be very stressful, and at times, a scam-ridden experience. And even more care needs to be taken when buying a used car from either dealers or private parties, where there's a greater likelihood of sellers hiding serious issues.

Fortunately, modern conveniences like Carfax reports have helped to take some of the risk and uncertainty away from purchasing a used vehicle, and can give buyers peace of mind about a car's history. But even with those tools at hand, there can still be risk involved — even when buying a used vehicle from a major, franchised dealership.

In January 2026, a federal judge allowed a lawsuit involving an Alabama Nissan dealership over an allegedly fraudulent sale of a used Nissan Altima to proceed. The lawsuit claims that the Altima had undisclosed issues with dual titles and uncertain mileage readings. The trial has yet to begin at the time of writing, and thus no verdict has been reached, but the situation nonetheless represents the ever-present problem of odometer and title fraud in America, even if the issues aren't always the result of intended malfeasance on the seller's part.