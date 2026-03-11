Do Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Still Come With A Tool Kit?

For Harley-Davidson owners hitting the open road, it's important to take care of any routine maintenance beforehand to ensure the ride goes smoothly. The good news is that Harley has made it easy, as tools are just one item you probably didn't realize the company makes. Unfortunately, for prospective buyers hoping for the Harley tool kit that comes with the bike, it's no longer included for any model.

We spoke to a Harley-Davidson salesperson who said the factory tool kit program ended around 2017 to 2018. The kits came with certain motorcycles, including Touring models, which are different from the Cruiser models. The kits contained basic tools intended for minor roadside adjustments and were designed to be carried on the bike for easy access. Harley did offer another one that could be ordered online over the next several years, but this folding tool kit was removed in 2025 and is no longer available on the official site. You can still find it on some sites like Wisconsin Harley-Davidson, where it retails for $59.95.

This kit was a multi-tool, similar to a Swiss Army Knife. It had a large handle for more torque, and included Torx bits, hex bits, and screwdriver bits for both flathead and Phillips head screws. Plus, it had open-end wrenches, to fit 9/16, 1/2, and 10mm bolts. The tool came in a nylon pouch with a Velcro strap, and could be easily stored onboard. Of course, it had the famous Harley-Davidson logo right on top.