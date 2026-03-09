3 Of The Most Common Problems With Craftsman Weed Eaters (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to keep your grass healthy and green, a lawn mower is an essential gardening tool you'll want to have in your arsenal. You'll likely need more than just that, however; even the most powerful electric lawn mower won't be able to fit into every tight spot your yard has. That's where a weed eater can come in handy. Sometimes also referred to as a weed whacker, string trimmer, or something similar, a weed eater is a versatile tool designed for precision trimming grass and weeds in hard-to-reach areas that your lawn mower can't reach. They're ideal for getting into tight spaces like against a concrete slab, near a fence, or under small trees.

Picking up your own weed eater is therefore a good idea for anyone who takes their yardwork seriously. The Craftsman brand, which makes several powered yard tools, is no stranger to the many facets of creating a beautiful landscape. This is evident in the impressive lineup of string trimmers it offers. In fact, Craftsman has a unique collection that appeals to different types of homeowners, from gas-powered models like the 17-inch 25cc 2-Cycle Curved Gas Weedwhacker, available at Ace for $169, to cordless options like the Craftsman V20 String trimmer, which retails at Lowe's for $159.

Generally speaking, Craftsman has made a name for itself by producing string trimmers that are well-liked by users — most of its products have fairly high review ratings on Ace and Lowe's. But that doesn't mean that everything about its weed eaters is praiseworthy. When you scroll through online forums like Reddit, you'll notice that there are several users who have reported subsets of frustrating issues. Here's a list of three of the most common.