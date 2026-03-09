This Heavy-Duty Harbor Freight Tool Feels Like Overkill, But DIYers Love It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Harbor freight sells dozens of tools that that you won't find at home Depot. One such example is a gasoline-powered saw mill; while Home Depot offers some mills, like this $3,375 Grizzly Industrial model, it requires 14-amp 120V AC power to operate. Harbor Freight's Central Machinery Saw Mill is only available for purchase online, costs $2,499.99 (plus a $129.99 overweight freight charge), and easily operates away from the electric grid thanks to its integrated gasoline engine.

At first glance, the heavy-duty sawmill may appear to be overkill, but DIY lumber milling enthusiasts absolutely can't get enough of it — something its 4.6-star rating on the company's product page clearly proves. While the majority of users say this Harbor Freight sawmill is worth its price, there are some things you should know before buying one.

The first is that this saw mill is indeed almost universally lauded. Out of the 333 reviews currently posted on the product page, only 18 of them fall below a 4-star rating, with 97% of customers ultimately recommending the purchase of the sawmill. The second is that negative reviews do exist, of course; some of these report difficulty with setting up the product, while others mention poor quality components and a lack of replacement parts to repair the unit when things break or wear out. At least a couple of the 3-star reviews found flaws with the sawmill, but still say the tool offers decent value for its price.